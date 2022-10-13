Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
The Zone Scoreboard for Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
wrtv.com
Indiana DNR celebrates Monster Fish Week
Ind. — There are more than just ghosts and goblins to scare you in Indiana this spooky season; there are also some scary looking fish. Sunday marked the start of Monster Fish Week. Each day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will highlight a different fish often not seen by anglers.
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes
(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
WISH-TV
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
WKRC
Drought leads to discovery of 100-year-old lost ship thought to be manufactured in Indiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN Newsource/WBRX/WKRC) – A drought and low water levels led to the discovery of 100-year-old shipwreck. Historians found what they believe is the Brookhill in the Mississippi River. "This past Sunday I was out here looking and realized the rest of the shore washed away and...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
wdrb.com
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents
It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait. Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May. (source)
WISH-TV
Judge weighs religious freedom against Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest question surrounding Indiana’s new abortion law: Does it violate the religious freedom of some Indiana women?. A Marion County judge will have to settle that legal fight following a hearing Friday. The judge isn’t expected to issue a ruling for at least a month.
