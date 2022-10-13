Read full article on original website
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Teen driver was ‘drinking alcohol’ in deadly crash, DPS says
Two Portales residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 27 about three miles south of Amarillo on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
kgncnewsnow.com
Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo
The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
abc7amarillo.com
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Dollar General. Around 11:20 a.m., the suspect walked into the store located at 403 S. Western Street. Police said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect left with an...
abc7amarillo.com
Hereford police ask for help finding attempted vehicle burglar
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted vehicle burglary early Sunday morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was attempted in the 200 block of Beach Street. The victim and...
KFDA
Police: 1 person sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after head on crash in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head on crash tonight in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said about 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a head on collision at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Video shows victims...
KFDA
I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been reopened after a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick at around 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit. DPS...
KFDA
1 dead after crash in Randall County
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County. According to officials, on Oct. 10, at around 3:35 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on FM 2186, west of Amarillo. The report states...
Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
abc7amarillo.com
Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Dead After Crash with Dump Truck
An 82-year-old Amarillo man is dead following a westbound FM 2186 crash on Monday afternoon at 3:35 p.m.. Winford Grant was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries after he failed to yield the right-of-way while traveling eastbound and attempting to make a turn in front of a Mack Dump Truck.
abc7amarillo.com
Police detain driver, passenger after high-speed chase with stolen car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police were involved in a high-speed chase north of downtown with a stolen car and eventually detained two suspects on Friday afternoon. According to Amarillo Police Department officials, at 12:24 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a stolen silver BMW at northeast 9th and Garfield.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval. This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force. The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with...
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
kgncnewsnow.com
Gas Spill at S. Coulter Toot N Totum
It’s your worst nightmare…driving off from the gas pump with the nozzle still in your tank. Amarillo fire crews say that’s just what happened at the Toot n Totum at 3201 South Coulter, Thursday when a driver forgot to pull the hose from his car. The incident happened at 6;22 p.m.
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
Amarillo, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Amarillo. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 20:00:00. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
