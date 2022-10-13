ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in west Amarillo. According to the report, at around 11:19 a.m., officers were called to a Dollar General on south Western Street on an armed robbery. The report states that the suspect entered the store and pointed...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo

The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hereford police ask for help finding attempted vehicle burglar

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted vehicle burglary early Sunday morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was attempted in the 200 block of Beach Street. The victim and...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been reopened after a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick at around 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit. DPS...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead after crash in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County. According to officials, on Oct. 10, at around 3:35 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on FM 2186, west of Amarillo. The report states...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police investigate after 2 shot, hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Dead After Crash with Dump Truck

An 82-year-old Amarillo man is dead following a westbound FM 2186 crash on Monday afternoon at 3:35 p.m.. Winford Grant was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries after he failed to yield the right-of-way while traveling eastbound and attempting to make a turn in front of a Mack Dump Truck.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police detain driver, passenger after high-speed chase with stolen car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police were involved in a high-speed chase north of downtown with a stolen car and eventually detained two suspects on Friday afternoon. According to Amarillo Police Department officials, at 12:24 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a stolen silver BMW at northeast 9th and Garfield.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval. This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force. The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gas Spill at S. Coulter Toot N Totum

It’s your worst nightmare…driving off from the gas pump with the nozzle still in your tank. Amarillo fire crews say that’s just what happened at the Toot n Totum at 3201 South Coulter, Thursday when a driver forgot to pull the hose from his car. The incident happened at 6;22 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX

