'We love all His creations': Macon pets get special blessing at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church
MACON, Ga. — Some folks are thankful for a lot of things in life and that includes the family pet. A dozen people brought their furry friends to be blessed at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church Sunday evening. Reverend Bryan Hinson says the blessing happens every year in early October....
41nbc.com
The Macon Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown this weekend
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for the taste of fair food, the Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown Macon this weekend. This is the third year NewTown Macon is hosting the frenzy. Director of NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren’t able to go.
Macon Arts Center hosts Wizard Fest Sunday
An interactive, fantasy-themed party took place at the Macon Arts Center Sunday evening. Dozens of people showed up to a room full of cloaks, brooms and wands. They played wizard games and trivia, and danced to a live DJ. And, at the end of the night, they held a costume...
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
Skeletons and Scarecrows: Bibb 4-H celebrates International Fossil Day
MACON, Ga. — Things got spooky at another Halloween event in Macon on Saturday. Bibb County 4-H celebrated International Fossil Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The event, called Skeletons and Scarecrows, featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest. 4-H students constructed different scarecrows...
#Scene13: October corn maze at Lane Southern Orchards
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — So many people love fall for different reasons. One reason, of course, is the fun fall activities!. There's so much to do from pumpkin patches, all the way to corn mazes, which is exactly what we are diving into on this weeks scene13. Lane Southern...
'Fight Cancer in All Colors' 5k held in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were out on Saturday morning in Milledgeville, you may have seen pink balloons floating across the sky. The "Fight Cancer in All Colors" 5k was held at 9 a.m. at the Baldwin County Track/Soccer field, and was open to all members of the public.
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
Students in Middle Georgia can now use their student ID or lunch card at local libraries
Public School students in Macon-Bibb, Jones, Macon, and Twiggs counties can now access public library materials using their student identification or lunch numbers through the Pines Library Access for Youth — or PLAY — card program. The PLAY card program gives students free access to public library materials...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
'Something that'll reach the people': Milledgeville Fire Department blazes trail with fire safety music video
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Fire department is blazing a new kind of trail by saving lives and making music at the same time. They've created a music video to teach people about fire prevention in a new and creative way. Fire won't wait, plan your escape. That's what...
WMAZ
Armed man robs Arby's on Pio Nono, sheriff's office says
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Arby’s on Pio Nono Avenue. The sheriff's office says a masked male entered the restaurant with a firearm. He demanded money from the registers, and after receiving money, he ran way....
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
Macon chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society educates about the importance of planting native flora
MACON, Ga. — It is important to protect the environment, and one Central Georgia group wants to provide ways you can do that in your own backyard. The Fringed Campion Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society has been getting together for a little over a year in Macon.
WMAZ
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
Monroe County 911 lines back online
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Update: The 911 lines are working again. Original Story: The 911 lines in Monroe County are currently down, according to a post made by the Sheriff's office. They said that if you have any emergencies, you can call 478-944-7010, or text to the number 911.
'Think Before You Move' chess event and leadership conference held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A non-profit organization addressed violence in Macon in a creative way on Saturday. The event was called 'Think Before You Move,' and several kids and families attended. The anti-violence event used chess as a metaphor to get kids to think about the consequences of their actions.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished over the weekend
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Amyah Escarlett Bessant was reported missing Saturday morning by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 123 pounds with brown...
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
13WMAZ
