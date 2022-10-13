ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

The Macon Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown this weekend

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for the taste of fair food, the Fair Food Frenzy is back in downtown Macon this weekend. This is the third year NewTown Macon is hosting the frenzy. Director of NewTown Macon, Emily Hopkins, said the goal of the frenzy is to bring the taste of the fair to those who aren’t able to go.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Arts Center hosts Wizard Fest Sunday

An interactive, fantasy-themed party took place at the Macon Arts Center Sunday evening. Dozens of people showed up to a room full of cloaks, brooms and wands. They played wizard games and trivia, and danced to a live DJ. And, at the end of the night, they held a costume...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Skeletons and Scarecrows: Bibb 4-H celebrates International Fossil Day

MACON, Ga. — Things got spooky at another Halloween event in Macon on Saturday. Bibb County 4-H celebrated International Fossil Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The event, called Skeletons and Scarecrows, featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest. 4-H students constructed different scarecrows...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

#Scene13: October corn maze at Lane Southern Orchards

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — So many people love fall for different reasons. One reason, of course, is the fun fall activities!. There's so much to do from pumpkin patches, all the way to corn mazes, which is exactly what we are diving into on this weeks scene13. Lane Southern...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WMAZ

Armed man robs Arby's on Pio Nono, sheriff's office says

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Arby’s on Pio Nono Avenue. The sheriff's office says a masked male entered the restaurant with a firearm. He demanded money from the registers, and after receiving money, he ran way....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Monroe County 911 lines back online

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Update: The 911 lines are working again. Original Story: The 911 lines in Monroe County are currently down, according to a post made by the Sheriff's office. They said that if you have any emergencies, you can call 478-944-7010, or text to the number 911.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy