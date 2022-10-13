Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since the pandemic. This time it’s bigger than ever. Dancers from the Springfield dance company Dance With Me hit the streets dressed as zombies to recreate the iconic choreography of Thriller by Michael Jackson. The...
sgfcitizen.org
Answer Man: Who makes recorded message heard at crosswalks? Why are they different?
Answer Man: I’m writing hoping you subscribe to the sentiment “there are no dumb questions.” Who are the people who provide the voices for our local crosswalks? Some are men; some are women; some sound jovial; some businesslike. The ones by Qdoba downtown audibly count down for you. The one at (I think) Walnut and Campbell even says “have a nice day!” – Paul Cecchini, of Springfield.
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Contentious meeting shows divisions between Branson Chamber and city
A contentious meeting between the Branson Board of Aldermen and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau showed significant divisions between the two groups regarding the marketing and promotion of the city and region. A special meeting was held at Branson City Hall on Monday, Oct....
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO
Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in...
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
Political signs in Springfield’s Galloway Neighborhood vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Keeping the November 8th election “clean” is proving to be a challenge in Springfield’s Galloway Neighborhood, where these political signs were vandalized last week. The signs were up for less than a day when vandals took spray paint to posters placed all over town, marking out yes and painting the word no. As […]
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Springfield Named Fourth-Most Dangerous College Town in the United States
(MISSOURINET) – Springfield, Missouri is the fourth-most dangerous college town in the United States, according to a report published by Safewise-dot-com. Details show Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15-point-one per one-thousand, while the property crime rate is 69-and-a-half per one-thousand. Kareanna Arnoldus-Ray is a student at Missouri State University. She told News-Nation she’s careful not to walk on campus alone at night:
KYTV
Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson police host Coffee with a Cop
The Branson Police Department gave the public a chance to ask questions of department leadership during an event on Wed. Oct. 5, at Panera Bread in Branson. The department participated in “Coffee with a Cop” during breakfast hours at Panera. “It’s a great time for people in a...
Comments / 0