Cheney, WA

KREM2

Spokane Police officer involved in shooting in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police confirmed a shooting took place in downtown Spokane this Sunday morning involving a police officer. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened on South Cedar Street and West 1st Avenue just after 11 a.m. According to a press release from SPD,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cheney Police Chief John Hensley resigns from role

CHENEY, Wash. — John D. Hensley has resigned from his role as Cheney Police Chief. 4 News Now has obtained a copy of Hensley’s resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Chris Grover on Tuesday. “Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effectively immediately,” is all the letter states. Grover told 4 News Now he...
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Letter: WSDOT pushes back on Spokane's Camp Hope blame game, and other highlights

In a lengthy, fiery letter, the Washington State Department of Transportation "strenuously objected" to the city's threats of legal action over Camp Hope, calling Spokane's actions "unlawful," "constitutionally suspect," and "unreasonable and unrealistic." The letter is in response to a "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent to...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Protection for Fort Sherman Playground

Mark Walter, city of Coeur d'Alene employee, sprays stain at Fort Sherman Playground at City Park on Friday. The city stains the wooden structures every other year. Panhandle Kiwanis Club members volunteered to help with the two-day project that began Thursday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New parking meters installed in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — While driving through downtown, you might see some new parking meters. The City of Spokane Parking Services started phase two of their parking meter replacement. They are for single and dual-space on-street parking spaces. The meters are just some of the hundreds of parking meters that...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Burn ban lifted across Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area.  The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday.  “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spokane pair staged robbery, police say

COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

