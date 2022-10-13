ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s ‘Kiss-Off’ Child Support Agreement

Republicans have been desperate to equate Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife asking for more child support with Herschel Walker’s long and damning list of scandals. But the comparison between the two Georgia Senate candidates is even more inapt when you consider this: Walker may actually have a more troubling child support situation himself.Walker claims a net worth between $29 million and $62 million, according to his personal financial disclosure. Last year alone, he reported an income of more than $4 million. But Walker pays $3,500 a month in child support for his youngest son—a son he has not seen since January...
The Independent

Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion: ‘I’m not backing down’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker doubled down on his denial of news reportsthat he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in his debate with Senator Raphael Warnock. Mr Walker made the remarks during his debate in Savannah on Friday, a week after The Daily Beast reported that he sent a $750 check to an ex-girlfriend. The New York Times later reported that he pressured his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion in 2011. But Mr Walker vehemently denied the allegations.“That was a lie and I’m not backing down,” he said during the debate, mentioning how he had difficulty with mental...
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate

President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground state. That's because an unusual three-way race for the state's governor is endangering the Democrats' customary hold on the office. Joining us to talk politics, as she does most Sunday mornings, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
Connecticut Public

Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections

Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
Connecticut Public

Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process

Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Connecticut Public

Writer Kiese Laymon receives a MacArthur Fellowship

There are honors and awards, and then there are the MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, the Genius Grants - no strings attached, big cash prize, $800,000 to pursue research or change careers or, really, do whatever you like. Writer Kiese Laymon is one of this year's 25 winners. The foundation said Laymon is, quote, "bearing witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction." Kiese Laymon, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, and congratulations.
Connecticut Public

Close to 15% of the nation's bees were in Hurricane Ian's path

Let's go back to one of the other major stories we followed in recent weeks, Hurricane Ian. Now, we've talked a lot about the terrible human toll and the devastating property damage. But there's another impact we're learning more about. Close to 15% of the nation's bees were in the hurricane's path. Researchers are still assessing the damage, but beekeepers say the losses may complicate the growing season for crops throughout the country. From member station WUSF, Kerry Sheridan has this report.
restaurantclicks.com

The Most Popular Bagel Shops In America To Try

Nothing beats a crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bagel. The doughy, yeasty treats make a perfect breakfast or a fantastic snack. Covered in cream cheese or topped with bacon and eggs, bagels are possibly the ideal food. New York and Montreal dominate the market for well-crafted bagels. These cities perfected the art of...
Community Policy