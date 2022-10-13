Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker’s ‘Kiss-Off’ Child Support Agreement
Republicans have been desperate to equate Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife asking for more child support with Herschel Walker’s long and damning list of scandals. But the comparison between the two Georgia Senate candidates is even more inapt when you consider this: Walker may actually have a more troubling child support situation himself.Walker claims a net worth between $29 million and $62 million, according to his personal financial disclosure. Last year alone, he reported an income of more than $4 million. But Walker pays $3,500 a month in child support for his youngest son—a son he has not seen since January...
Walker v. Warnock: Atlanta voters weigh in on hotly contested US Senate race
ATLANTA – Some voters in Atlanta told Fox News they were less than enthusiastic about either of their senate candidates, while others stood firmly in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of his debate with Herschel Walker. "I think they’re both horrible candidates, obviously," one man, Simon, told Fox...
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion: ‘I’m not backing down’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker doubled down on his denial of news reportsthat he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in his debate with Senator Raphael Warnock. Mr Walker made the remarks during his debate in Savannah on Friday, a week after The Daily Beast reported that he sent a $750 check to an ex-girlfriend. The New York Times later reported that he pressured his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion in 2011. But Mr Walker vehemently denied the allegations.“That was a lie and I’m not backing down,” he said during the debate, mentioning how he had difficulty with mental...
Recap: Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate
The race in Georgia could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Last night in Savannah, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faced off against Republican Herschel Walker - the only debate between the two before the election - and as expected, the debate got sharp. Here's Senator Warnock. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron, what difference do debates make these days? There's so many different options for people to screen, entertainment as well as politics.
Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen
In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
State of the race: Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin butting heads in bid for U.S. Senate
Politico called it the strangest Senate race in America. A recent CNN story noted that it’s the only Senate race in the country where Democrats decided not to field a candidate. And the contest between independent Evan McMullin and incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee has become one of the...
In Montana House race, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
Montana is 1 of 6 states adding seats in the U.S. House of Representatives this year due to population growth. More voters identify as Republicans than Democrats. But the GOP candidate in this race has to live down his bumpy time in the Trump administration in order to win. Montana Public Radio's Shaylee Ragar reports.
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground state. That's because an unusual three-way race for the state's governor is endangering the Democrats' customary hold on the office. Joining us to talk politics, as she does most Sunday mornings, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
Jahana Hayes tops George Logan in Connecticut 5th District race fundraising
Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, outpaced Republican opponent George Logan again in both fundraising and spending over the past three months. But the biggest spenders in the key race are not the candidates themselves. Outside groups supporting both Hayes and Logan are making substantial investments to influence the campaign over...
Blumenthal ups Connecticut Senate race spending as Levy preps for Trump fundraiser
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican opponent Leora Levy raised similar amounts of money for their campaigns over the past three months, but the Democratic senator significantly ramped up his spending and still holds a huge cash advantage in the final weeks of the race. Over the past fundraising quarter, which...
How the Democratic Party is deploying VP Harris before the midterms
Vice President Harris is in Michigan today campaigning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, of course, is up for reelection. The vice president then heads to California for more campaign events ahead of the midterms. It is a busy time for Vice President Harris. Last weekend, she was in Austin to raise money for the party. Here's what she said to Democrats there.
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections
Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Writer Kiese Laymon receives a MacArthur Fellowship
There are honors and awards, and then there are the MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, the Genius Grants - no strings attached, big cash prize, $800,000 to pursue research or change careers or, really, do whatever you like. Writer Kiese Laymon is one of this year's 25 winners. The foundation said Laymon is, quote, "bearing witness to the myriad forms of violence that mark the Black experience in formally inventive fiction and nonfiction." Kiese Laymon, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, and congratulations.
Close to 15% of the nation's bees were in Hurricane Ian's path
Let's go back to one of the other major stories we followed in recent weeks, Hurricane Ian. Now, we've talked a lot about the terrible human toll and the devastating property damage. But there's another impact we're learning more about. Close to 15% of the nation's bees were in the hurricane's path. Researchers are still assessing the damage, but beekeepers say the losses may complicate the growing season for crops throughout the country. From member station WUSF, Kerry Sheridan has this report.
'Triple threat' of Latina candidates leads Hispanic shift to GOP
In the battle for control of Congress, a shift in one key demographic could prove pivotal in more than a dozen competitive Senate and House races — including three in south Texas, where historically, Democrats have dominated among Latino voters. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
