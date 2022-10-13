ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Homeless shelter in Traverse City opens for season

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Safe Harbor opened for the season Saturday. This year, hours for the shelter were extended to include daytime hours on the weekends. The new hours Saturday and Sunday means Safe Harbor is open 24 hours a day on weekends. Saturday's opening is also two...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bridge being replaced on the Manistee River Trail

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A construction project will soon replace a bridge on a popular hiking trail. Staff with the Huron-Manistee National Forests is replacing Slagle Creek Bridge on the Manistee River Trail. Construction on the bridge will begin October 26 with an estimated completion date of November 4.
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

First leg of trail project complete in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first official section of trail that will run through three counties in northern Michigan has been completed. The Acme Connecter Trail can be found in the southwest corner of the Acme Township Meijer. Tart Trails broke ground on the $1.8 million project in...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge set to open

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- SkyBridge Michigan, which is the world's largest timber-towered suspension bridge, is set to open to the public on Saturday at the Boyne Mountain Resort. "The inspiration for the design is the Pure Michigan 'M,'" said chief designer Todd Domeck. "When you look at the towers...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market

Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
PETOSKEY, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix kicks off 43rd annual Apple Fest

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix's 43rd annual Apple Fest kicked off Friday morning. Not even constant showers could keep people away from checking out the festivities. The event began at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up around 6:00 p.m. The festival runs all weekend, with farmers markets, a brand-new apple-pie...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
US 103.1

New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan

I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
UpNorthLive.com

Woman faces assault charges, accused of stabbing man repeatedly

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Osceola County. First-responders were called to the 5000 block of 15 Mile Road in Middle Branch Township Sunday evening. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 49-year-old man with wounds to his face,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
recordpatriot.com

Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary

EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
EVART, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.

