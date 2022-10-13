Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Homeless shelter in Traverse City opens for season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Safe Harbor opened for the season Saturday. This year, hours for the shelter were extended to include daytime hours on the weekends. The new hours Saturday and Sunday means Safe Harbor is open 24 hours a day on weekends. Saturday's opening is also two...
UpNorthLive.com
Bridge being replaced on the Manistee River Trail
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A construction project will soon replace a bridge on a popular hiking trail. Staff with the Huron-Manistee National Forests is replacing Slagle Creek Bridge on the Manistee River Trail. Construction on the bridge will begin October 26 with an estimated completion date of November 4.
UpNorthLive.com
Volunteers continue search for missing man in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered Saturday in an effort to bring closure to the family of a missing man. Jesse Jackman, 40, was reported missing in Cedar back in April. Initial searches were held by the Michigan State Police and other Search and Rescue organizations, but neither were...
UpNorthLive.com
First leg of trail project complete in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first official section of trail that will run through three counties in northern Michigan has been completed. The Acme Connecter Trail can be found in the southwest corner of the Acme Township Meijer. Tart Trails broke ground on the $1.8 million project in...
UpNorthLive.com
World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge set to open
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- SkyBridge Michigan, which is the world's largest timber-towered suspension bridge, is set to open to the public on Saturday at the Boyne Mountain Resort. "The inspiration for the design is the Pure Michigan 'M,'" said chief designer Todd Domeck. "When you look at the towers...
One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market
Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
ahealthiermichigan.org
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
fox2detroit.com
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
recordpatriot.com
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix kicks off 43rd annual Apple Fest
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix's 43rd annual Apple Fest kicked off Friday morning. Not even constant showers could keep people away from checking out the festivities. The event began at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up around 6:00 p.m. The festival runs all weekend, with farmers markets, a brand-new apple-pie...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Michigan man convicted of killing neighbor’s dog after animal walked into his yard
CHARLEVOIX, MI -- A Boyne City man faces up to four years in prison after he was convicted last week of third degree killing or torturing of an animal. According to 9&10 News, Jared Friedrich, 31, testified during the trial to shooting a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose and wandered into his yard.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman faces assault charges, accused of stabbing man repeatedly
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Osceola County. First-responders were called to the 5000 block of 15 Mile Road in Middle Branch Township Sunday evening. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 49-year-old man with wounds to his face,...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
Comments / 0