Txuj
3d ago
why can he saw the orange vest! read somewhere about a solider can't aim at all and hit his partner rather at the target! thus uncle need his eyes to be check ...maybe his a cross eyes person or need eyes glasses to see clearly! sorry for the loss!
6
FormerDemocrat
3d ago
He shouldn't have been shooting 3 feet away from anyone, vertically or horizontally. That's too close.
16
Wayne Jaeger
2d ago
He should have never shot towards another hunter. As far as bullet rise that is hard to calculate. It would be the barrel angle to the horizontal position plus the distance of target.
5
Comments / 24