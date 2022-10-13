Read full article on original website
Oaxacan immigrants in Los Angeles marched against anti-Indigenous racism
They marched after leaked audio revealed that the former president of the Los Angeles City Council made racist comments about Oaxacans, among others.
Secret Service knew there was a threat at the Capitol long before Jan. 6 insurrection
Among the biggest revelations to come out of the last select committee hearing on the January 6 attack is new evidence showing the U.S. Secret Service knew there was potential for the day to turn violent. California Congressman and committee member Adam Schiff said the panel obtained nearly a million records from the Secret Service. And here's how he described one tip to the agency.
How the Democratic Party is deploying VP Harris before the midterms
Vice President Harris is in Michigan today campaigning with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, of course, is up for reelection. The vice president then heads to California for more campaign events ahead of the midterms. It is a busy time for Vice President Harris. Last weekend, she was in Austin to raise money for the party. Here's what she said to Democrats there.
Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections
Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregan and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
Though sometimes considered a liability for Democratic candidates, President Biden is making trips to Oregon and Pennsylvania to support local campaigns. Plus, who will control the House and Senate. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage...
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Mount Holyoke professor explores corporate support for Black culture — the benefits and the costs
"Black Culture, Inc.: How Ethnic Community Support Pays for Corporate America" is a new book from Patricia Banks, a professor at Mount Holyoke College. Mount Holyoke College Sociology Professor Patricia Banks is out with a new book titled "Black Culture Inc.: How Ethnic Community Support Pays for Corporate America." Through her research, Banks explores how Black culture has been leveraged by corporate America.
Election software CEO is charged with allegedly giving Chinese contractors data access
Prosecutors in Los Angeles say Konnech, a small company that makes software for scheduling election workers, has illegally given its contractors in China access to sensitive data as part of a "massive data breach." A defense attorney said the prosecution was relying on dubious information from "one of the more discredited election deniers."
A 15-week abortion ban would have overlooked these Maine mothers' pregnancy complications
Erin Wolf of Falmouth loves being a mom. She and her husband already had two boys when she found out she was expecting a third in 2016. "Which was a very much wanted and planned for pregnancy," she says. They decided to name him Dylan. Wolf was 35 and considered...
'False stereotyping': Petition calls for removal of Rte. 2 statue depicting Indigenous man
A push is under way to get a giant statue depicting a Native American man in western Massachusetts taken down. The statue rises above the roof of a souvenir store called Native and Himalayan Views in Charlemont along Route 2. It was previously called the Big Indian Gift Shop. Tomantha...
