California State

Secret Service knew there was a threat at the Capitol long before Jan. 6 insurrection

Among the biggest revelations to come out of the last select committee hearing on the January 6 attack is new evidence showing the U.S. Secret Service knew there was potential for the day to turn violent. California Congressman and committee member Adam Schiff said the panel obtained nearly a million records from the Secret Service. And here's how he described one tip to the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections

Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
COLORADO STATE
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process

Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
ALABAMA STATE
Mount Holyoke professor explores corporate support for Black culture — the benefits and the costs

"Black Culture, Inc.: How Ethnic Community Support Pays for Corporate America" is a new book from Patricia Banks, a professor at Mount Holyoke College. Mount Holyoke College Sociology Professor Patricia Banks is out with a new book titled "Black Culture Inc.: How Ethnic Community Support Pays for Corporate America." Through her research, Banks explores how Black culture has been leveraged by corporate America.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Hartford, CT
