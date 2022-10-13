Read full article on original website
247Sports
Kickoff time, TV for Auburn's post-bye week matchup with Arkansas
After one six-game SEC winning streak was snapped, Auburn will aim to keep its other one alive next Saturday at home. Looking to bounce back from three straight SEC losses, the Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium following bye weeks for both teams. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST on SEC Network, the conference announced Monday morning.
Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
247Sports
Despite struggles, Tigers continue to fight
It would have been easy to just roll over. Already with three losses on the season and the hopes of making it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game long gone, the Auburn Tigers could have packed it in when Ole Miss took an early 21-0 lead on Saturday. But that didn’t happen.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return despite loss
Bryce Young put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
247Sports
WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
Auburn football fans split on if Jeff Grimes is a qualified head coach option
Auburn football is in a state of ambiguity regarding the head coaching position. Bryan Harsin currently sits in the seat, but there’s a ticking clock on his tenure, and it’s unclear just how much sand is in the hourglass. While his coaching record fell to 9-11 overall and...
247Sports
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming
OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama
Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby get into heated argument on sidelines, have to be separated
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports
No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
thelocalvoice.net
Arrest Made Near Collierville, Tennessee for Injury and Death on the Oxford, Mississippi Square
Since the tragedy that occurred early this morning, Oxford Police Department investigators have worked non-stop on identifying two suspects involved in the death of Walker Fielder and the injury of a female Ole Miss student. We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville,. ....
