Jefferson County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates

A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, was stopped his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire

A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
IRONDALE, AL
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

