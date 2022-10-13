Read full article on original website
Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
Authorities ID 2 men killed when dispute at food truck outside Birmingham club ended in gunfire
Authorities have released the names of two men killed when shots rang out during an argument at a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims as Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 26. Both men lived in Birmingham.
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
Family seeks answers after Covington County man killed in state prison
The family of a man who was murdered while serving a sentence in an Alabama correctional facility are seeking answers and accountability, according to their lawyers who held a press conference in front of the Covington County Courthouse Friday. Denarieya “DL” Smith was beaten and stabbed to death by another...
2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates
A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, was stopped his...
71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
Hoover police officer wounded in midday shooting; injured suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
A Hoover police officer was shot midday Sunday, and the suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. The ordeal began at 11:25 a.m. on Interstate 459 when a motorist called to report multiple shots had been fired into his vehicle. No one was injured in that incident. Officers...
Alabama inmate’s death at Bessemer prison one of ‘32 too many’ this year, attorney says
Denarieya “DL” Smith’s brutal death in a Bessemer prison this month was “one of 32 deaths at this facility, this year alone,” Alabama attorney Joe Caldwell said Friday. “That is 32 too many in this horrifying trend,” Caldwell told a Friday press conference on the...
Argument at food truck outside Birmingham nightclub leads to shots fired; 2 dead, suspect at large
Two men were killed when shots rang out during an argument at a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Third Avenue North on a report of a person shot. Once at the location, said Officer Truman...
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire
A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Child found unresponsive in Embassy Suites pool in Birmingham rushed to hospital after bystanders perform CPR
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after a reported drowning at Embassy Suites. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the hotel on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red Mountain Expressway, just after 7p.m. Saturday, said Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. When medics arrived at the hotel’s indoor...
Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
