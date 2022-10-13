Temperatures will cool down into the mid to high 30s for South Bend and the rest of Michiana tonight. Cloudy and windy conditions tonight will turn into showers in the early AM with the possibility of snow being mixed in, resulting in the first snowfall of the season for South Bend. The possibility for snow increases as the day goes on with the best chance being Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. Mixed precipitation combined with higher wind gust values will contribute towards November-like conditions and obscured visibility overall. The rain/snow mix will move out early Wednesday morning, making way for clearer skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO