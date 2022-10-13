ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Freeman's Focus: Playing hard and respecting the rivalry

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Big stops by the defense, unbelievable catches, and program records broken. The Irish got off to a fast start and led the 16th ranked Cougars with a score of 18-6 heading into the locker room after two quarters. "I told them at halftime, this team...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Irish Legend Manti Te'o makes emotional return to Notre Dame

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Notre Dame versus Cal game marked an emotional fall homecoming for one of Notre Dame’s finest, Manti Te'o, who returned to a hero's welcome. Side by side with head coach Marcus Freeman, Te'o led the Irish out of the Basilica, inspired fans in front of Touchdown Jesus, and addressed the team in the locker room.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Former Irish quarterback's son plays for the Cardinal

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame quarterback Rick Mirer will be torn for Saturday's game. His youngest son, Charlie, is a freshman quarterback for Stanford. ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes spoke with Mirer about what it's like going from being the athlete to the parent of one.
NOTRE DAME, IN
ABC57 Sound Off on Kickoff: ND vs. Stanford

Notre Dame fans aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their opinions on Irish football. This week, ABC57 stopped by Taphouse on the Edge for a Kickoff edition of Sound Off leading up to Notre Dame’s matchup with the Stanford Cardinal. On the rocky start to the season:
NOTRE DAME, IN
Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mishawaka's fall leaf pickup program starts October 24

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department will start its annual fall leaf pickup program on October 24. Residents can start raking their leaves to curbs starting Saturday. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before trash pickup day. Residents with a Monday trash pickup day will have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Overnight showers turn into rain/snow mix

Temperatures will cool down into the mid to high 30s for South Bend and the rest of Michiana tonight. Cloudy and windy conditions tonight will turn into showers in the early AM with the possibility of snow being mixed in, resulting in the first snowfall of the season for South Bend. The possibility for snow increases as the day goes on with the best chance being Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. Mixed precipitation combined with higher wind gust values will contribute towards November-like conditions and obscured visibility overall. The rain/snow mix will move out early Wednesday morning, making way for clearer skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Meow Mission hosts 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--October 16 is Global Cat Day, and even if you don’t have a cat, you can support The Meow Mission at the 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats bowling event. If you can spare some time, you can help strike down the number of new stray kittens by raising funds for the all-volunteer, nonprofit, trap/neuter/release program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Missing inmate found in Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. - The inmate who was reported missing from the Westville Correctional Facility was found inside the facility on Friday following an extensive search. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found at 7:41 p.m. Lappin never left the facility. Officials with the Indiana Department of Correction will work with...
WESTVILLE, IN
Three arrested for allegedly firing bullets into home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for criminal recklessness after they allegedly fired shots that unintentionally struck a nearby residence, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Marshall County dispatch got a call about a residence being hit multiple times by bullets in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Vehicle crashes into home and sparks fire in Cass county

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash around Huntley Street near Barron Lake at 7:32 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle reportedly went off of the roadway and crashed into a home, sparking a fire. Emergency crews are currently on the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
PLYMOUTH, IN

