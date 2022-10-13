Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Breakthrough for Venom Foundation's Blockchain Operations in the MENA
One big step Venom Foundation is having for the MENA area's digital ecosystem: The Venom Foundation has secured a highly sought-after license to operate in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a prestigious international financial center located in the capital of the United Arab Emirates and widely recognized as a leader in fintech and financial services innovation. With that license, the Foundation has been given a jumpstart to operate and offer its products and services there.
