One big step Venom Foundation is having for the MENA area's digital ecosystem: The Venom Foundation has secured a highly sought-after license to operate in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a prestigious international financial center located in the capital of the United Arab Emirates and widely recognized as a leader in fintech and financial services innovation. With that license, the Foundation has been given a jumpstart to operate and offer its products and services there.

17 HOURS AGO