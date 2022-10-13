ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.7 The Bomb

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
98.7 The Bomb

Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
abc7amarillo.com

Nurses learn new practices during West Texas Panhandle Emergency Nurses Trauma Symposium

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Healthcare workers and first responders teamed up to conduct a Friday symposium for more than 240 nurses in Amarillo. The one-day conference is more than a refresher course, it provides trauma nurses who work under intense pressure with best practices to keep the patient’s condition from deteriorating before they reach their destination, a Level One Trauma Facility.
abc7amarillo.com

Happy, Tulia Volunteer Fire Departments team up to teach fire safety at Happy ISD

HAPPY, Texas (KVII) — In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Happy Elementary School held a fire safety training Friday for their students. Through an interactive safety presentation from Tulia and Happy Volunteer Fire Departments, students got to learn how to prevent a fire from starting and what to do if one catches inside their home.
kgncnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo

The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
canyonnews.com

Obit: Greg Hartman

Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
98.7 The Bomb

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD Traffic Unit investigating Friday evening wreck with multiple injuries

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officials with the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a wreck that occurred Friday evening involving multiple injuries. The release stated that around 8:25 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at SE 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Officers located […]
KFDA

The Wrap Up: Week 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A...
