Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
One of the most prominent hot buttons to push in Texas is legalizing gambling. It seems many other states are starting to be ok with this and allow it to happen in various ways. A good majority of the country now allows sports betting to happen and it's easily accessible...
Palo Duro is the second-largest canyon in the United States(Ben Dutton/Unsplash) Tucked away in the Texas Panhandle outside Amarillo lies Palo Duro Canyon, the second-largest canyon in the United States. Only the epic Grand Canyon is larger in scale.
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Nurses learn new practices during West Texas Panhandle Emergency Nurses Trauma Symposium
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Healthcare workers and first responders teamed up to conduct a Friday symposium for more than 240 nurses in Amarillo. The one-day conference is more than a refresher course, it provides trauma nurses who work under intense pressure with best practices to keep the patient’s condition from deteriorating before they reach their destination, a Level One Trauma Facility.
Teen driver was ‘drinking alcohol’ in deadly crash, DPS says
Two Portales residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 27 about three miles south of Amarillo on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Amarillo, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Amarillo. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 20:00:00. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
Amarillo Police release details on Monday armed robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday morning armed robbery that reportedly occurred at a store in west Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the Dollar General located at 403 south Western Street on a call […]
Happy, Tulia Volunteer Fire Departments team up to teach fire safety at Happy ISD
HAPPY, Texas (KVII) — In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Happy Elementary School held a fire safety training Friday for their students. Through an interactive safety presentation from Tulia and Happy Volunteer Fire Departments, students got to learn how to prevent a fire from starting and what to do if one catches inside their home.
Drunk Driving Crash In Amarillo
The Department of Public Safety says alcohol was a probable factor that resulted in two people dying in an auto crash at I-27 and McCormick Road at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. DPS says a Nissan Sentra driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos and 21-year-old, Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane, when they came upon a Ford truck going southbound in the left lane, going the wrong way, approaching the McCormick overpass.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Obit: Greg Hartman
Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said about 40 gallons of gasoline spilled after a car drove off with the nozzle still in the fuel tank at a Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo. Thursday evening about 6:22 pm., a person was filling up their car at the Toot’n Totum on...
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
Amarillo man dead after Monday wreck in Randall County
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday afternoon crash that killed one person in Randall County, about two miles west of Amarillo. According to DPS, at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 driven by 82-year-old Winford Grant was headed westbound on FM […]
Here Are Two Reasons Why Amarillo Is Really Bad At Keeping Secrets
Amarillo is a fascinating place when you first arrive. There's half-buried cars, murals everywhere, and more than a few urban legends. There's even some "secrets" for you to uncover. Except, Amarillo is really bad at keeping secrets and here are two good examples. It Defeats The Purpose If Everyone Knows...
APD Traffic Unit investigating Friday evening wreck with multiple injuries
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officials with the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a wreck that occurred Friday evening involving multiple injuries. The release stated that around 8:25 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at SE 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Officers located […]
The Wrap Up: Week 8
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week eight of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 8:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A...
