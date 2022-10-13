ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Envision to host walk for White Cane Safety Day Saturday

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This year, White Cane Safety Day is on Saturday, Oct. 15. The national holiday recognizes the white cane as an important safety travel and navigation tool for pedestrians who are blind and visually impaired.

Envision’s Director of Community Programs, Hannah Christenson, says white canes are more than just a symbol for somebody who is sighted or visually impaired.

“It’s a symbol for independence, and it’s also a symbol for equality and accessibility,” Christenson said.

To celebrate, Envision, a local nonprofit that improves the quality of life for people who are blind or visually impaired, is having White Cane Day recognized as an official city proclamation by Mayor Brandon Whipple and the Wichita City Council and are hosting a walking event.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmLMO_0iY8j2te00
    District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson wears a blindfold to get the “full” experience of using a white cane. (courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iauNX_0iY8j2te00
    District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson wears a blindfold to get the “full” experience of using a white cane. (courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBrZz_0iY8j2te00
    District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson wears a blindfold to get the “full” experience of using a white cane. (courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlpGY_0iY8j2te00
    District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson wears a blindfold to get the “full” experience of using a white cane. (courtesy: Envision)

Envision is the largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired in the region. Envision says they are passionate about normalizing the use of white canes and advancing independence and opportunity for those with low vision.

According to Envision, “White Cane Day is a national observance, celebrated on October 15 of each year since 1964. The holiday represents travel independence for those who are blind or visually impaired and advocates for motorists to be extra alert in observing those using white canes and guide dogs.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeNLM_0iY8j2te00
    White Cane Day 2021 (Courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wgnwx_0iY8j2te00
    White Cane Day 2021 (Courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4w4l_0iY8j2te00
    White Cane Day 2021 (Courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLMLN_0iY8j2te00
    White Cane Day 2021 (Courtesy: Envision)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2569qc_0iY8j2te00
    White Cane Day 2021 (Courtesy: Envision)

The walking event is taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Wichita Advanced Learning Library, 711 West 2nd St N . Those who are blind or visually impaired are encouraged by Envision to walk with their white canes.

There are two routes for the walk, a long and a short one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368AT8_0iY8j2te00
(Courtesy: Envision)

Envision has invited the public to attend.

“I want to make sure everyone knows they’re welcome. This is not just for people who are visually impaired and blind. We have sighted family, we have sighted peers, we have sighted friends, and we want everyone to know they’re welcome,” said Envision Child Development Center Director Teresa Houston, who is blind. “That’s our motto here at Envision, we’re all welcome. And we want them to understand everyone can come.”

Registration is free. To register, click here .

All donations benefit Envision’s Community Programs. To donate, click here .

