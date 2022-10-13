Read full article on original website
INCOMING: Wyoming Winter Blast (Fred Still Blames Canada)
Wyoming has had some really nice weather the past couple of weeks. The next 6 days show continued nice weather, with only a chance of cold present. We live in WYOMING, after all. From October 16th to the 17th, 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
KELOLAND TV
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
KELOLAND TV
Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
KELOLAND TV
Hunters arriving for South Dakota pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15. The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
farmforum.net
Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey
Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
Douglas Budget
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Real Estate: Check out these 3 homes in the Black Hills area listed for under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you are looking for a new home, consider checking out these three houses in the Black Hills area that are all listed under $500,000. These listings will have open houses over the weekend as well. For more open house events in the Black Hills,...
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota has 2 districts with slow internet - here are the 2 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in South Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KEVN
South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
A wild visit for some SDDOT workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance workers got a four-legged visitor this week in the western part of the state. The SDDOT said Clayton Fosheim and Kathy Brown were visited by a mule deer who was interested in their weed-eating activities along Highway 44.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
KEVN
Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
