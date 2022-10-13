Read full article on original website
Nola Girl
3d ago
What about the white residents? I’ve lived on “cancer ally before” my mixed husband has worked his hands to the bone for those factories his whole life.
Destin68
2d ago
This is really getting ridiculous! If something comes up it always hurts the other race. People are people no matter what color you are! We all bleed the same and what can happen to one can happen to another regardless of color! Cancer has no age or race it attacks!
Related
brproud.com
Temple announces run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The race for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner may not be for another year, but it is now officially underway. Republican Tim Temple announced his candidacy to run in the 2023 election, citing Louisiana’s rising auto rates and the crisis involving homeowners insurance. Last week...
Unintended consequences: Louisiana project highlights unknowns around carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight News. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
How Unpopular is Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards?
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.
Natchitoches Times
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
KPLC TV
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry. Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on...
theadvocate.com
Food insecurity in southwest Louisiana persists, despite progressing disaster recovery
LAKE CHARLES — Gus Rodrigue, director of the food pantry at Glad Tidings Church, opens the lid of a freezer in the storage area of the small one-story building. Normally filled with meat donated by grocery stores, the chest is bare. A nearby meat locker also sits empty. “A...
brproud.com
Deadline fast approaching for Louisiana State Police Application
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Are you ready to make the commitment to the badge? Only 4 days remain to apply for Cadet Class 102!. The first step in the application process is to visit the Louisiana State Police Commission’s webpage, fill out the initial application, and e-mail before midnight on October 17th.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Louisiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect
Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week. If you're not from Louisiana or new...
kalb.com
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer
MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
