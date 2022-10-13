ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nola Girl
3d ago

What about the white residents? I’ve lived on “cancer ally before” my mixed husband has worked his hands to the bone for those factories his whole life.

Destin68
2d ago

This is really getting ridiculous! If something comes up it always hurts the other race. People are people no matter what color you are! We all bleed the same and what can happen to one can happen to another regardless of color! Cancer has no age or race it attacks!

brproud.com

Temple announces run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The race for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner may not be for another year, but it is now officially underway. Republican Tim Temple announced his candidacy to run in the 2023 election, citing Louisiana’s rising auto rates and the crisis involving homeowners insurance. Last week...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

How Unpopular is Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards?

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Is your name on list of those owed money?

Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Deadline fast approaching for Louisiana State Police Application

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Are you ready to make the commitment to the badge? Only 4 days remain to apply for Cadet Class 102!. The first step in the application process is to visit the Louisiana State Police Commission’s webpage, fill out the initial application, and e-mail before midnight on October 17th.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer

MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
MONROE, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...

