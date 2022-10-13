Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
TMZ.com
No Charges For Shoreline Mafia Rapper OhGeesy in Drug, Weapon Case
Shoreline rapper OhGeesy is free to go chase the bands again -- the Burbank prosecutor declined the gun and drug case he caught in September ... due to a lack of evidence. TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... OhGeesy was a passenger in a car leaving a close friend's funeral in the L.A. area when cops pulled them over, and ended up arresting him and 3 others for a gun found in the vehicle.
Alabama Rapper Rich Boy Has Been Charged With Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence
The hip hop community has been shocked as of late by the recent occurrences in Alabama rapper Rich Boy's life. The artist, who rose to fame back in 2006 thanks to his hit track "Throw Some D’s," remained a local favorite for years with thousands of followers on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst
Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tsu Surf’s RICO Case Details Begin To Emerge: Report
The 32-year-old was indicted along with nine other men by a Newark, NJ grand jury. While Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members are awaiting to find out if their RICO trial will be pushed from January 2023 to March of next year, another well-known lyricist has been hit with a serious indictment of his own.
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers
Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
hotnewhiphop.com
George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West
Kanye West could be facing a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after his latest comments on “Drink Champs.”. The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
thesource.com
Battle Rapper Tsu Surf Arrested On DEA, RICO Charges In NJ
According to report from TMZ, notable battle rapper Tsu Surf was arrested last week in New Jersey following a federal indictment that alleges his involvement with a suspected Rollin 60s Crips criminal enterprise. The 52-page indictment charges Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, with racketeering conspiracy and possession of...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Makes Peace Offering Following $6700 Child Support Spat
50 Cent‘s son Marquise Jackson wants to have a sit-down with his father following their $6,700 spat over spending time with each other. During a new interview with TMZ, Jackson revealed he wants to have a conversation with his dad and gain his perspective of their estranged relationship, whether or not they agree with each other’s points of views.
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Accused Of Stealing Song After Saucy Santana Calls Him Out
Saucy Santana thinks Kodak stole his song. Kodak Black just got accused of copying Saucy Santana’s song “Walk.”. On October 12, The Shade Room posted side-by-side photos of Kodak and Santana wearing similar outfits and asked followers which one rocked the look more. Yak, not taking things too seriously, commented “All lives matter,” along with a shoulder shrug emoji. His doppelganger gave a much different response, commenting “#TSBroStoleMySong.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Explains Working With Gunna’s Legal Team
She’s been a “#FreeGunna” advocate and details meeting the rapper while detailing what she has learned about his case. She closed the month of September endorsing efforts for Gunna’s release, but this latest news has caused Kim Kardashian to intensify her advocacy. We have been regularly reporting on the RICO case out of Georgia that has targeted YSL. According to prosecutors, YSL is a criminal street organization linked to a string of crimes. However, it has been insisted that YSL is no more than a record label with hitmaking creatives.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Disses Diddy, Meek Mill, & George Floyd’s Death On “Drink Champs”
“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” the rapper said of Floyd’s fatal last moments with Derek Chauvin in 2020. Kanye West has been on something of a controversial streak lately, and his latest Drink Champs interview proves that it won’t likely end anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon’s BM LaNisha Says Their Newborn Has Received Death Threats
Last month, the pair welcomed their baby girl, Onyx Cannon. No one is quite sure how many children Nick Cannon has in total, especially as there has been speculation regarding if there are more babies on the way. His growing brood has been a hot topic online as people debate his personal life.
Radio Ink
Surviving El Chapo
Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers. Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50...
Comments / 0