Southwick, MA

WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
ESSEX, CT
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WNAW 94.7

Berkshire County Kids Will Lose Their Minds This Weekend (9 photos)

One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Elixir opens as a new Chicopee pub with a Polish flair

CHICOPEE — When Lisa Jablonski walked into the first floor of the Polish Home she felt like she was home. Exactly 409 days later, in early September, she opened Elixir, a new neighborhood pub that has a Polish flair — catering to the organization upstairs as well as her heritage and the city’s large Polish community.
CHICOPEE, MA
Q97.9

North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires

Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
CHARLEMONT, MA
westernmassnews.com

Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
i95 ROCK

I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib

I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Deja vu for diners as Rom's Takeout is closing 13 years after original restaurant went dark

STURBRIDGE — Rom's Takeout/Giovanello's Italian Market will close its doors for the last time on Saturday. And there will be nowhere to get the locally famous Rom's meatballs and spaghetti sauce. David Roscioli said he's aging and it's time, though to his customers, any time seems too soon. While wishing him a great retirement, they are lamenting the loss of the food they grew to love at the original Rom's, which closed in 2008. ...
STURBRIDGE, MA

