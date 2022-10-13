One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO