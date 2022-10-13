Read full article on original website
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambush
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConn
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterol
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon Location
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
Glass artist Josh Simpson brings creations, fun to Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD -- To visitors to the Cool Air Hot Glass program at the Springfield Museums on Saturday, many of artist Josh Simpson’s creations might have seemed out of this world. And, for a good reason, said the artist, whose special exhibit, “Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass,” brought hands-on...
Berkshire County Kids Will Lose Their Minds This Weekend (9 photos)
One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.
Elixir opens as a new Chicopee pub with a Polish flair
CHICOPEE — When Lisa Jablonski walked into the first floor of the Polish Home she felt like she was home. Exactly 409 days later, in early September, she opened Elixir, a new neighborhood pub that has a Polish flair — catering to the organization upstairs as well as her heritage and the city’s large Polish community.
Doors Open Holyoke opens doors to hidden places across the city
The second annual Doors Open Holyoke opened a lot of doors to some hidden places across the city for self-guided tours Saturday. For instance, did you know there is a large ballroom in City Hall? You would if you had joined Bomba De Aqui Dance and Music Company at a Saturday Afro-Puerto Rican concert there.
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
Dakin Humane Society walk-in adoption event “Subaru Loves Pets”
Dakin Humane Society along with Steve Lewis Subara of Hadley hosts "Subaru Loves Pets" on Saturday.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting “Open Door Holyoke”
OneHolyoke CDC is hosting "Open Door Holyoke" on Saturday in Holyoke.
Concert held at Sons of Erin to aid veterans cemetery in Agawam
Folks visiting the Sons of Erin in Westfield on Sunday could be treated to the joyous tones of live music, with the added knowledge that this concert was dedicated to supporting our fallen veterans.
westernmassnews.com
Several events bring thousands of people to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. This weekend was a busy one for the city - between the Thunderbirds’ season opener and U.S. Marine Band concert, thousands of people made their way to Springfield to enjoy the fun. The Thunderbirds...
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
'A big loss': Bargain hunting furniture shoppers lament closing of Worcester staple Rotmans
WORCESTER — With a line of people stretching around the block Saturday morning at Rotmans, an passerby traveling above on Interstate 290 might have thought Bruce Springsteen tickets were going on sale at 10 a.m. — not a mad dash of folks searching for bargains on the finest flooring, box springs and cushioned sofas.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
Deja vu for diners as Rom's Takeout is closing 13 years after original restaurant went dark
STURBRIDGE — Rom's Takeout/Giovanello's Italian Market will close its doors for the last time on Saturday. And there will be nowhere to get the locally famous Rom's meatballs and spaghetti sauce. David Roscioli said he's aging and it's time, though to his customers, any time seems too soon. While wishing him a great retirement, they are lamenting the loss of the food they grew to love at the original Rom's, which closed in 2008. ...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee grocery store seeking help finding dozens of missing shopping carts
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for the community’s help to find over 40 missing shopping carts and owners think this issue highlights an underlying problem in the city. If you need a shopping cart while shopping at Fruit Fair, you better be quick....
Mass. shelter takes in 31 cats, 9 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian
MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter teamed up to rescue more animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
