ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
EUROPE
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy