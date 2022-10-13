Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
BBC
Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?
The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
gcaptain.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company
The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
