Jefferson County man gets 320 years for shooting deputy, state trooper

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Jefferson County man who opened fire on law enforcement attempting to serve an eviction notice in 2019 has received a de facto life sentence for his crimes.

A jury convicted James Cummings on July 15, 2022, on four counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and four counts of armed criminal action. A Jefferson County judge sentenced Cummings to four life sentences on the assault charges and 50 years on each ACA charge.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

The judge also ruled the sentences must be served consecutively, for a total of 320 years behind bars.

The shooting took place on Aug. 16, 2019, in Carter County, which is located in southern Missouri. Two deputies from the county and two officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol went to a residence because Cummings had been previously been evicted, but refused to leave.

Cummings fired at the officers with a SKS rifle, striking one of the state troopers and a deputy. Cummings was arrested following an 8-hour standoff.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.