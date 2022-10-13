Read full article on original website
Related
Park Record
Summit County seniors want to age in place, but housing supply is limited
Summit County seniors have an overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they become older, but the lack of housing options in the area highlights a difficult choice many residents face as they age. A senior housing survey, organized by Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) as...
Park Record
Provo firm once seemed to want PCMR vote, but there’s been little action in months since￼
By late in 2021, a Provo firm pursuing a major development at Park City Mountain Resort appeared ready for a City Hall panel to render a decision on the proposal, a project that would remake the base area more than 20 years after municipal leaders overwhelmingly supported the concept of a revamp of the resort base.
Park Record
Summit County’s 2023 budget could include $3 million to attract workers
It’s been a challenge for Summit County to fill its ranks this year as a labor shortage persists, but an additional $3 million included in the 2023 budget could help attract workers and keep them longer. Interim County Manager Janna Young told the Summit County Council the 10% cost-of-living...
Park Record
Analysis: Park City congressional candidate has difficult task in reliably Republican district
At least Glenn Wright understood in the spring how difficult a campaign it would be for him. One of the best-known Democrats in Park City and surrounding Summit County, Wright opted against seeking a third term on the County Council and instead launched a congressional bid. Now Wright is carrying...
Park Record
Coming soon: Harmons grocery?
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is considering a proposal by developers to demolish about 72,000 square feet of exiting retail space at Outlets Park City and replace the footage with a Harmons grocery store. At a recent meeting, commissioners got an update on the project, which would require an exemption...
Park Record
Community invited to a planning meeting to discuss Clubfree, a new, sober social club￼
Ed and Lynne Rutan, co-chairs of the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance Recovery and Reintegration Committee, are working with the Park City Community Foundation to pave the way for Clubfree, a new type of social club. “The club’s concept is simple,” Lynne said. “It’s for adults who want to gather...
Park Record
Record editorial: Let’s hope PCMR drop in rankings is an aberration
Park City Mountain Resort offers more than 7,000 acres of terrain. Ninety-Nine 90 or Jupiter attract the experts while there are groomers across the two sides of the resort to keep intermediate and beginner skiers and snowboarders satisfied. There are plentiful dining and après ski options, lodging that runs the...
Comments / 0