Summit County, UT

Park Record

Coming soon: Harmons grocery?

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is considering a proposal by developers to demolish about 72,000 square feet of exiting retail space at Outlets Park City and replace the footage with a Harmons grocery store. At a recent meeting, commissioners got an update on the project, which would require an exemption...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Record editorial: Let’s hope PCMR drop in rankings is an aberration

Park City Mountain Resort offers more than 7,000 acres of terrain. Ninety-Nine 90 or Jupiter attract the experts while there are groomers across the two sides of the resort to keep intermediate and beginner skiers and snowboarders satisfied. There are plentiful dining and après ski options, lodging that runs the...
PARK CITY, UT

