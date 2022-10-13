Read full article on original website
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
Donald Trump's private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night
Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says State Department neglected father’s case
The son of a U.S. citizen being detained and allegedly tortured by Saudi Arabia over tweets he posted criticizing the kingdom told The Washington Post that the State Department neglected his father’s case. In an opinion piece published by columnist Josh Rogin, Saad Ibrahim Almadi’s son, Ibrahim, said nobody...
Reporter's notebook: Kyiv under attack from Putin's new Iranian drones
Russia launched a massive drone strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The Iranian made Kamikaze drones attacked a residential building killing at least one civilian.
Biden Administration Officially Opens Student Loan Forgiveness Form
President Joe Biden announced Monday that the application for people seeking student loan debt relief is now available online, calling it a "game-changer."
BBC
Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing
Almost eight months on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces are struggling while Ukraine has advanced and regained territory in the east and south. In the eastern Donbas region, the city of Bakhmut remains a Russian target, however, and its troops are making progress. The city reverberates to the...
BBC
Several dead after drone and missile attacks across Ukraine
We're closing this live coverage of the Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, thanks for reading. The writers today have been Yaroslav Lukov, Imogen James, Laura Gozzi, Adam Durbin and Jack Burgess, while the page has been edited by Nathan Williams and Matthew Davis. Ukraine hit by drone and...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones', say officials
Russia has hit Ukraine with a wave of attacks, including Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones on the capital, Kyiv. The strikes hit critical infrastructure in three regions, cutting off electricity in hundreds of villages across the country, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. At least seven people have died so far -...
