Related
BBC

Bakhmut: The Ukrainian city where Russia is still advancing

Almost eight months on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its forces are struggling while Ukraine has advanced and regained territory in the east and south. In the eastern Donbas region, the city of Bakhmut remains a Russian target, however, and its troops are making progress. The city reverberates to the...
POLITICS
BBC

Several dead after drone and missile attacks across Ukraine

We're closing this live coverage of the Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, thanks for reading. The writers today have been Yaroslav Lukov, Imogen James, Laura Gozzi, Adam Durbin and Jack Burgess, while the page has been edited by Nathan Williams and Matthew Davis. Ukraine hit by drone and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine war: Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones', say officials

Russia has hit Ukraine with a wave of attacks, including Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones on the capital, Kyiv. The strikes hit critical infrastructure in three regions, cutting off electricity in hundreds of villages across the country, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. At least seven people have died so far -...
POLITICS

