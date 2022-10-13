Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
KTRE
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms. The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting. Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Incumbent Sid Miller...
KTRE
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting. “According to an agenda, the city said it has become necessary to define and restrict the use and location of game rooms. The agenda says currently,...
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
Body of 'unidentified female' found outside Beaumont law firm
BEAUMONT, Texas — A body was found outside of a law firm in Beaumont on Sunday. The body was found near the the Adams & Adams, Attorneys at Law building. The firm is located in the 3200 block of Delaware Street. The call regarding the incident came in shortly...
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
East Texas News
Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director
WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
kjas.com
They're back....The Rainbow Family returns to East Texas
They were back on Saturday as the Rainbow Family returned to the Angelina National Forest near Zavalla on nearby Lake Sam Rayburn. However, the numbers were down as compared to the National Gathering in the same general area in July 1988. It is estimated that almost 3,000 attended back then, but only around 50 people attended on Saturday.
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
KTRE
Walk in Nacogdoches aims to find cure for Alzheimer’s
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Nacogdoches on Oct. 15 with one goal in mind: to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. “We’re here to find a cure, and that’s what we intend to do,” Corey Marshall of the Alzheimer’s Association said.
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
KLTV
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
kogt.com
John Edward Plunkett Jr.
On Thursday, October 13th, 2022, John Edward Plunkett Jr., business owner, husband, and father of four children, passed away at the age of 95 in Beaumont TX of natural causes. John was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on September 2, 1927. His family eventually settled in Tennessee where John’s father worked as a carpenter. John moved to Orange, Texas after serving in the Navy during WWII and the Merchant Marines shortly after. He engaged in a number of different businesses before becoming the owner and operator of Hi-Top Roofing and B & J Construction where he served many in Orange and the surrounding areas. He was “Junior” to his siblings, but his friends knew him as “Smokey” because of his childhood home in the state of Tennessee, known for the Great Smokey Mountains. Always the collector, he enjoyed auctions and estate sales. He also loved a good deer or dove hunt which was a regular part of his life during the hunting seasons. He loved family events and being surrounded with as many family members as the house could hold. Smokey was never idle. He was a visionary and had projects in the works right up until his death. “Old” was a state of mind that he never entertained, and he never considered himself retired.
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
bluebonnetnews.com
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end
The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
East Texas News
33rd Annual Tyler County Harvest Festival Album
This year's annual Tyler County Harvest Festival was held October 14 and 15 at Heritage Museum in Woodville, Tx. The weather was perfect, as was the entertainment and demonstrations celebrating Tyler County history. Booster photopher Jim Powers wondered around out there both days, and came back with a few photos.
