Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
Human teeth, blood found in home after Humble teen and mom went missing, charging documents report
The 17-year-old is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle as investigators continue to question him. Initial reports indicate his mother died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
KTRE
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
KTRE
Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis maneuvers out of a tough situation for a touchdown
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Sabine, Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis gets the ball and finds himself in a tough situation. He maneuvers himself to the sideline and runs up the field for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Comments / 0