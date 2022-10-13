Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
View the original article to see embedded media. Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beckham Visiting Bills? Odell Reveals ‘Krazy’ Truth About Free Agency Rumor
Odell Beckham Jr. will almost certainly let the world know when he really makes a decision about his 2022 football future. Even more certain? If you get something wrong while speculating about that future, OBJ might call you out on your "krazy'' rumor. “Da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Chiefs Week 6 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Lament ‘Beating Ourselves’ in 3 Losses This Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are tired of beating themselves. In a season where they could easily be 6-0 and sitting comfortably for the postseason berth for the fourth time in five years, the Ravens are 3-3 and in a fight to make the playoffs. From blown leads...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27. It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
TE Daniel Bellinger Part of Rookie Class Playing Vital Role in Giants’ 5-1 Start
The New York Giants did it again, stunning yet another favored opponent against whom they weren't supposed to beat. But no one told the Giants that, as they handed the Baltimore Ravens a 24-20 loss in a dramatic come-from-behind fashion to improve to 5-1, their best start to a season since 2009.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 6 Did Little to Solve Shortage of Good Fantasy Running Backs
We’re six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and if your fantasy squad is thin at running back … sorry, you’re in trouble. Between bye weeks, injuries and the dreaded running-back-by-committees, there are very few options to add any value to the position. Week 6 was an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 6 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
It's another week, and we have to talk about a Saints loss. New Orleans held up well overall and had a chance to win, but the final three minutes of the game ended in utter disaster for the team. We take a closer look at the 30-26 loss to the Bengals, going over the snap counts for the offense, defense, and special teams with some observations from the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spearheading Group Effort, Seahawks’ Interior Defensive Line Stars Harassing Kyler Murray
SEATTLE, Wash. - Moments after the Seahawks capped off a dominant, shocking performance limiting the Cardinals to three offensive points in a 19-9 home victory, coach Pete Carroll wasn't in the mood to disclose the specifics on how his team effectively neutralized quarterback Kyler Murray for the second time in as many games between the two rivals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After loss to Bills, Chiefs know margin for error is slim
Patrick Mahomes expects to score every time he touches the ball. He expects to win every time he steps on the field. So when the Chiefs quarterback threw an interception in the final minute Sunday, allowing the Bills to escape with a 24-20 victory over Kansas City, there was a quiet sense of shock inside Arrowhead Stadium — as if Chiefs fans, who had grown so accustomed to winning, couldn't believe Mahomes and Co. had come up short.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Key Card Might Not Work for Much Longer
Through the first five games of the season, the Carolina Panthers' offense lacked an identity. Well, that's not entirely true. Their identity was that they were unable to stay on the field on third downs and struggled to muster up any sort of success in the passing game. On the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Milestone; Can He Catch Don Shula For Most Wins?
FOXBORO — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in good spirits as he made his way to the podium in the aftermath of his team’s 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday,. For the second straight week, New England’s talented young core...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with the trade said...
Comments / 0