In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO