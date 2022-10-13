ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns

Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
DETROIT, MI
Dupree ‘Back in the Mix’ After Bye

NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6

The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak. Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame...
DENVER, CO
Three Chiefs Week 6 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with the trade said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Griffin’s gaffes prove costly as Jaguars lose 3rd straight

Shaquill Griffin won’t enjoy rewatching Jacksonville’s fifth consecutive loss at Indianapolis. The veteran cornerback was picked on repeatedly by the Colts and beaten by a rookie receiver for the winning touchdown in a 34-27 loss Sunday. It was Griffin’s worst performance in two years with the Jaguars and should be a clear sign that general manager Trent Baalke needs to start looking to upgrade the all-important coverage position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
GREEN BAY, WI
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?

Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
ATLANTA, GA
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents

The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ravens Lament ‘Beating Ourselves’ in 3 Losses This Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are tired of beating themselves. In a season where they could easily be 6-0 and sitting comfortably for the postseason berth for the fourth time in five years, the Ravens are 3-3 and in a fight to make the playoffs. From blown leads...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-27...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
DALLAS, TX

