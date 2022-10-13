Read full article on original website
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
Donald Trump's private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night
Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says State Department neglected father’s case
The son of a U.S. citizen being detained and allegedly tortured by Saudi Arabia over tweets he posted criticizing the kingdom told The Washington Post that the State Department neglected his father’s case. In an opinion piece published by columnist Josh Rogin, Saad Ibrahim Almadi’s son, Ibrahim, said nobody...
US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers
PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of...
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff’s statements could pave the way for Holmes’ sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A federal judge dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited...
Trump endorses Zeldin for NY governor
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin now has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the race for governor of New York. The former president made the comments on his “Truth Social” media platform. Trump touted the challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul as strong on the border, crime, and...
Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port city
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said. A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
