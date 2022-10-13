ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WNYT

US governments tells Arizona to remove border containers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe is welcoming the federal government’s call for the state of Arizona to remove a series of double-stacked shipping containers that are filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Bureau of...
ARIZONA STATE
WNYT

Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Monday. Rosendorff’s statements could pave the way for Holmes’ sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.
LAW
WNYT

Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A federal judge dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited...
ALABAMA STATE
WNYT

Trump endorses Zeldin for NY governor

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin now has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the race for governor of New York. The former president made the comments on his “Truth Social” media platform. Trump touted the challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul as strong on the border, crime, and...
POTUS
WNYT

Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port city

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said. A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
MILITARY

