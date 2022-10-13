ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

WNYT

Long road to recovery for sword attack victim Jon Romano

It has been just over six weeks since a man wielding two swords savagely attacked Jon Romano inside an Albany homeless shelter. Romano, 34, is now continuing his convalescence at an area nursing home after spending more than a month at Albany Medical Center. Speaking exclusively to NewsChannel 13, Romano...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police

HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
HADLEY, NY
WNYT

Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun during domestic dispute

A Galway man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a victim during an argument. Scott Johnson, 45, was arrested. According to the Saratoga County sheriff, that gun – and another – were illegally possessed. Johnson was arraigned on a list of charges – and sent to...
GALWAY, NY
WNYT

‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to Bennington County burglary

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday morning in Bennington County. The actor is charged with burglary and petty larceny. Miller, 29, is accused of breaking into a home in May in Stamford and stealing alcohol. The actor, who identifies as non-binary, told police they were there to borrow cooking ingredients while the owner wasn’t there.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Lawyers for man charged in Albany sword attack appear in court

Lawyers for the man accused of attacking another man with two swords in Albany were in court on Friday. Randell Mason is accused of attacking a man with a sword at a drop-in center for the homeless, back in August. The victim – Jon Romano – is recovering in a...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment

BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
BERLIN, NY
WNYT

Party at former bank shut down by Troy police

Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody

A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County man pleads guilty in two separate cases

A Berkshire County man will serve up to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases just months apart. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, Steven Santana pleaded guilty to assaulting a man he was trying to collect a loan from in august of 2021.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes

An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — A 52-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while bicycling through Beekmantown on Sunday afternoon. He's currently being treated at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday around 1 p.m., while biking on the shoulder of State Route...
BEEKMANTOWN, NY

