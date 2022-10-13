Read full article on original website
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
Hadley man allegedly gets 2 DWIs in same day
A Hadley man was arrested twice on the same day October 13, for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI).
WNYT
Long road to recovery for sword attack victim Jon Romano
It has been just over six weeks since a man wielding two swords savagely attacked Jon Romano inside an Albany homeless shelter. Romano, 34, is now continuing his convalescence at an area nursing home after spending more than a month at Albany Medical Center. Speaking exclusively to NewsChannel 13, Romano...
WRGB
Man arrested twice in one day on DWI charges, say State Police
HADLEY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Hadley man was arrested twice in one day, accused of DWI. According to State Police, at around 9:16 AM on October 13th, troopers responded to Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth, NY, for the reports of a pickup off the roadway. 37-year-old Jeffrey R. Nadeau was arrested after State Police say he was in the driver seat after his truck struck a utility pole. He was arrested for DWI, with a reported B.A.C of 0.17%, according to State Police. He was issued tickets and released.
WNYT
Galway man accused of pointing loaded gun during domestic dispute
A Galway man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a victim during an argument. Scott Johnson, 45, was arrested. According to the Saratoga County sheriff, that gun – and another – were illegally possessed. Johnson was arraigned on a list of charges – and sent to...
WNYT
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to Bennington County burglary
“The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday morning in Bennington County. The actor is charged with burglary and petty larceny. Miller, 29, is accused of breaking into a home in May in Stamford and stealing alcohol. The actor, who identifies as non-binary, told police they were there to borrow cooking ingredients while the owner wasn’t there.
WNYT
Lawyers for man charged in Albany sword attack appear in court
Lawyers for the man accused of attacking another man with two swords in Albany were in court on Friday. Randell Mason is accused of attacking a man with a sword at a drop-in center for the homeless, back in August. The victim – Jon Romano – is recovering in a...
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
Troy Record
State Police arrest Berlin man for unlawful imprisonment
BERLIN, N.Y. — On Oct. 11, New York State Police of Sand Lake arrested Mark S. Ring, 32, of Berlin. Ring was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 4, Troopers received a complaint from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in Vermont, identifying...
WNYT
Party at former bank shut down by Troy police
Several parties kept Troy Police busy all weekend long. Police stated that these parties took place in a building on 4th St. People in the area told us that the parking lot was overflowing with people, and that they can’t even imagine what it was like inside. Police shut the party down and officers were needed to help disperse the crowd safely from the area.
WNYT
Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody
A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
WNYT
Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
NBC New York
A Drop of Blood and Modern DNA Test Leads to Arrest of NY Man Accused of 1989 Double Murder
A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse, New York, on two...
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
Jury convicts Rutland man for trying to entice minor
A Rutland man was convicted on October 13 of attempting to entice or coerce a minor. Police report His conviction is due to his actions on October 10, 2020, through October 20, 2022.
WNYT
Berkshire County man pleads guilty in two separate cases
A Berkshire County man will serve up to twelve years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases just months apart. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, Steven Santana pleaded guilty to assaulting a man he was trying to collect a loan from in august of 2021.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
Albany police arrest two for stolen gun
Albany police arrested two individuals for having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Beekmantown
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — A 52-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while bicycling through Beekmantown on Sunday afternoon. He's currently being treated at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday around 1 p.m., while biking on the shoulder of State Route...
