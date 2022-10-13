Let’s face it. Everyone is raising prices. There are still supply constraints and inflation. Unfortunately, that also means that things that were once cheap aren’t cheap anymore. Take basic modes of transportation. Cars like the Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra aren’t as basic as they once were. Some were still somewhat cheap, but automakers are slowly getting rid of basic small cars, either by eliminating them entirely or getting rid of base models. Honda has become one of those automakers ,as the brand has eliminated the base Civic LX on both the sedan and hatch for 2023.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO