Jalopnik
BMW Boss Says Manual Transmissions Will Be Available in M Models Until 2030
BMW recently revealed the all-new, second-generation M2, and one of the biggest highlights is the fact that it will offer a manual transmission. That’s no fluke — in a recent interview, the boss of BMW’s M division says the stick-shift will be around for some time to come. Rejoice!
Jalopnik
The Jeep Avenger Is a Tiny, Europe-Only EV
A little over a month ago, Jeep dropped its EV plans on us. It showed us three EV models that Stellantis says are coming in the near future. Today, one of those models made its debut, but exclusively for the European market. Jeep has introduced the Avenger as its first EV for production.
Jalopnik
2023 Toyota GR Corolla: How Would You Configure Yours?
Toyota has finally launched the online configurator for its hotly anticipated hot-hatch GR Corolla. It’s the best way to daydream about a car most of us won’t possibly be able to afford (because of dealer markups). There are unsurprisingly very few options available for the GR Corolla outside...
Jalopnik
Kaido Nissan Skyline, Mercedes-Benz 280S, Acura Legend: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Want to know something disappointing? The most popular car color in the U.S. is still boring old white. Does anyone go out of their way to enjoy a white car? Is there anything particularly neat or interesting about one? No. They simply exist, looking inoffensive on dealer lots. Well, today,...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Jalopnik
You Can't Get a Honda Civic Under $25,000 Anymore
Let’s face it. Everyone is raising prices. There are still supply constraints and inflation. Unfortunately, that also means that things that were once cheap aren’t cheap anymore. Take basic modes of transportation. Cars like the Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra aren’t as basic as they once were. Some were still somewhat cheap, but automakers are slowly getting rid of basic small cars, either by eliminating them entirely or getting rid of base models. Honda has become one of those automakers ,as the brand has eliminated the base Civic LX on both the sedan and hatch for 2023.
Jalopnik
Alfa Romeo 'Is Now in a Position to Fund its Own Future'
It may be hard to believe if you live in the U.S., but according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, Alfa Romeo is making money. Enough money that the brand is actually profitable and, thus, not going anywhere anytime soon. And boy, do we really want to believe that’s true.
Jalopnik
Renault 4Ever Trophy Revives the Classic Renault 4 as a Rugged Electric Mini-SUV
Renault unveiled its latest EV at the Paris Auto Show, and the French carmaker is doubling down on the retro theme for its electric models. The latest concept, called the Renault 4Ever Trophy, is the newest EV that draws on the company’s heritage, following the reveal of its Renault 5 EV concept.
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is Just a Piece of Tape
Facebook, GMCGMC calls it a "Headlamp Applique Kit." A more honest name is the piece of cloudy tape that keeps the NHTSA off of the company's case.
Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws
Plenty of lawsuits over Ford's 6.0-liter diesel engine in F-250 and F-350 trucks means know what you're getting and how to fix it. The post Ford’s 6.0-Liter F-250 Diesel Engine Has Major Flaws appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Wooden Teardrop Camper Comes As A Kit That You Build Yourself
It’s easier than ever to buy the camper that you want. Someone somewhere in the world is likely producing it, and the internet makes it easier than ever to get. But Chesapeake Light Craft has you covered if you want to do things by hand. The company, which has spent 25 years offering DYI wooden boat kits, also offers a wooden teardrop camper you can build yourself.
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune
Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
Jalopnik
Ford Recalls F-150 and Bronco Sport for Flickering Parking Lights
Remember in Point Break, the scene where the cast is all playing beach football with only the light from their cars illuminating the sand? Apparently, the curmudgeons over at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have decided that sports by headlight are fine, but trying to host a vehicle-illuminated rave is just a bridge too far. At least, that’s what NHTSA is implying with its latest lighting recall for the Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport.
Jalopnik
Moke Returns to U.S. with Highway-Legal EV for Anyone After a Terrifying Commute
Are you waiting for the perfect car to come along before making the switch to EVs? Well I’ve got good news for you as British automaker Moke International is finally returning to the U.S. with a fully highway-legal electric golf cart/off-roader/buggy/thing. For anyone not in the know, the Moke...
Jalopnik
Feds Recommend Speed Limiting Technology in New Cars: Everybody Panic
The National Transportation Safety Board has a simple request: Cars need to slow down to save lives, possibly via technology if the dumb humans behind the wheel refuse to do it. While it sounds like a potential nightmare scenario let’s take a look at the facts. NTSB points out...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now
Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
