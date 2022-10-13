ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Jalopnik

BMW Boss Says Manual Transmissions Will Be Available in M Models Until 2030

BMW recently revealed the all-new, second-generation M2, and one of the biggest highlights is the fact that it will offer a manual transmission. That’s no fluke — in a recent interview, the boss of BMW’s M division says the stick-shift will be around for some time to come. Rejoice!
CARS
Jalopnik

The Jeep Avenger Is a Tiny, Europe-Only EV

A little over a month ago, Jeep dropped its EV plans on us. It showed us three EV models that Stellantis says are coming in the near future. Today, one of those models made its debut, but exclusively for the European market. Jeep has introduced the Avenger as its first EV for production.
CARS
Jalopnik

2023 Toyota GR Corolla: How Would You Configure Yours?

Toyota has finally launched the online configurator for its hotly anticipated hot-hatch GR Corolla. It’s the best way to daydream about a car most of us won’t possibly be able to afford (because of dealer markups). There are unsurprisingly very few options available for the GR Corolla outside...
CARS
makeuseof.com

Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
CARS
Jalopnik

You Can't Get a Honda Civic Under $25,000 Anymore

Let’s face it. Everyone is raising prices. There are still supply constraints and inflation. Unfortunately, that also means that things that were once cheap aren’t cheap anymore. Take basic modes of transportation. Cars like the Toyota Corolla and Nissan Sentra aren’t as basic as they once were. Some were still somewhat cheap, but automakers are slowly getting rid of basic small cars, either by eliminating them entirely or getting rid of base models. Honda has become one of those automakers ,as the brand has eliminated the base Civic LX on both the sedan and hatch for 2023.
BUYING CARS
Jalopnik

Alfa Romeo 'Is Now in a Position to Fund its Own Future'

It may be hard to believe if you live in the U.S., but according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, Alfa Romeo is making money. Enough money that the brand is actually profitable and, thus, not going anywhere anytime soon. And boy, do we really want to believe that’s true.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

This Wooden Teardrop Camper Comes As A Kit That You Build Yourself

It’s easier than ever to buy the camper that you want. Someone somewhere in the world is likely producing it, and the internet makes it easier than ever to get. But Chesapeake Light Craft has you covered if you want to do things by hand. The company, which has spent 25 years offering DYI wooden boat kits, also offers a wooden teardrop camper you can build yourself.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune

Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
CARS
Jalopnik

Ford Recalls F-150 and Bronco Sport for Flickering Parking Lights

Remember in Point Break, the scene where the cast is all playing beach football with only the light from their cars illuminating the sand? Apparently, the curmudgeons over at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have decided that sports by headlight are fine, but trying to host a vehicle-illuminated rave is just a bridge too far. At least, that’s what NHTSA is implying with its latest lighting recall for the Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport.
CARS
Jalopnik

Feds Recommend Speed Limiting Technology in New Cars: Everybody Panic

The National Transportation Safety Board has a simple request: Cars need to slow down to save lives, possibly via technology if the dumb humans behind the wheel refuse to do it. While it sounds like a potential nightmare scenario let’s take a look at the facts. NTSB points out...
TRAFFIC
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now

Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
CARS

