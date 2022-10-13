ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation In September Ran Hotter Than Expected

Americans paid more money in September than expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% month-to-month (MoM), which was slightly higher than the Dow Jones 0.3% MoM estimate. Year-over-year (YoY) inflation jumped to 8.2%, approaching all-time highs of the 1980s. Core CPI, which...
BUSINESS
WREG

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops

Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a...
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Inflation stayed uncomfortably high in September

Inflation continued to wallop Americans in September, with a key measure of price increases hitting a 40-year high last month, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Core inflation, which tracks average price increases except for volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.6% over the past 12 months — its highest rate since 1982.
BUSINESS
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. import prices post third straight monthly decline in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices dropped for a third straight month in September, pulled down by falling costs for petroleum products and a strong dollar, suggesting that imported inflation pressures were subsiding as global supply chains improve.
moneyweek.com

US inflation remains higher than expected

Inflation in the US remains stubbornly high, the latest figures reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in September following a 0.1% rise in August, translating into an 8.2% increase in inflation over the last 12 months. The CPI measures the change in prices paid by consumers for...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
ECONOMY
The Hill

On The Money — Inflation rises again

Consumer prices rose faster than expected for the second consecutive month. We’ll also look at five things to know about a major boost to Social Security and how oil production cuts could tank the global economy. But first, there is a national Adderall shortage. Welcome to On The Money,...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Times

As the causes of U.S. inflation grow, so do the dangers

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
