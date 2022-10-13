Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Inflation In September Ran Hotter Than Expected
Americans paid more money in September than expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% month-to-month (MoM), which was slightly higher than the Dow Jones 0.3% MoM estimate. Year-over-year (YoY) inflation jumped to 8.2%, approaching all-time highs of the 1980s. Core CPI, which...
WREG
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops
Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index, which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected a...
Inflation stayed uncomfortably high in September
Inflation continued to wallop Americans in September, with a key measure of price increases hitting a 40-year high last month, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Core inflation, which tracks average price increases except for volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.6% over the past 12 months — its highest rate since 1982.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked at the FOMC press conference in September to clarify what he meant when he said a few months earlier the U.S. housing market would “reset.” His response? We’ve entered into a “difficult [housing] correction” that will see the U.S. housing market transition to a more “balanced” market for buyers and sellers alike.
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
Reuters
U.S. import prices post third straight monthly decline in September
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices dropped for a third straight month in September, pulled down by falling costs for petroleum products and a strong dollar, suggesting that imported inflation pressures were subsiding as global supply chains improve.
moneyweek.com
US inflation remains higher than expected
Inflation in the US remains stubbornly high, the latest figures reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in September following a 0.1% rise in August, translating into an 8.2% increase in inflation over the last 12 months. The CPI measures the change in prices paid by consumers for...
CNBC
Inflation rises 0.4% last month, more than economists forecast despite rate hikes
The September inflation report showed consumer prices jumped 0.4% last month. At first, today’s report rattled investors as stocks opened way down. Then, the markets made a dramatic comeback.
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
On The Money — Inflation rises again
Consumer prices rose faster than expected for the second consecutive month. We’ll also look at five things to know about a major boost to Social Security and how oil production cuts could tank the global economy. But first, there is a national Adderall shortage. Welcome to On The Money,...
Odds of recession in next 12 months now 63 percent in survey of economists
Sixty three percent of economists believe a recession will occur in the next year, marking the latest increase in such a prediction, according to The Wall Street Journal’s economist survey. Forty nine percent predicted a recession in The Wall Street Journal’s July survey, and the latest poll marks the...
Gold Poised for Worst Week Since August As Stronger Dollar, Higher Yields Weigh on Metals
Gold futures added to this week’s losses amid a strengthening US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has been on a downward trend since the spring and it has failed to hold on to any gains. Will the precious metal slide below $1,600 before the month is over?
As the causes of U.S. inflation grow, so do the dangers
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Argentine executives expect already sky-high inflation to go higher
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's surging inflation will just keep rising, according to the vast majority of executives surveyed in a poll released on Thursday, even though consumer prices are already on pace to end this year in triple digits.
