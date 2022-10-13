ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRZ5k_0iY8eDqH00

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.

MORE: 1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx

Joshua Garcia was killed in the shooting. Two others were injured.

"The fusillade of bullets that killed Joshua Garcia in April and wounded two other victims is a level of violence that shocks the conscience and can never be accepted," NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a statement. "Now, thanks to our determined investigation, the two alleged gang members charged in this case will face swift and meaningful punishment – a message to anyone else considering such violence on our city streets. I commend our NYPD investigators, together with the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, for their work in this important case.”

Colon and Martinez face charges including murder, attempted murder and racketeering.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a carjacked Mercedes after a fellow cop was struck by the vehicle Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by the gunfire in the encounter, which came less than 24 hours after […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
nypressnews.com

Bronx Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun

Police in New York City shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a firearm who refused to drop the weapon at the command of officers, NYPD officials said Sunday. The shooting followed some sort of dispute that attracted uniformed officers in the Bronx around 3 a.m. near Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey stated.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck

A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shoots, kills 66-year-old brother in Queens: NYPD

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — A 73-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his brother in Queens, police said Sunday. Officers arrested Jethro Jacobs on murder charges in the Saturday death of 66-year-old George Jacobs. The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso inside the 230th Place home the brothers shared. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
FREEPORT, NY
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy