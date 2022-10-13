2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

Two alleged gang members are facing charges in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors say Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez took part the Concourse Village shooting back in April. Colon and Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.

Joshua Garcia was killed in the shooting. Two others were injured.

"The fusillade of bullets that killed Joshua Garcia in April and wounded two other victims is a level of violence that shocks the conscience and can never be accepted," NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a statement. "Now, thanks to our determined investigation, the two alleged gang members charged in this case will face swift and meaningful punishment – a message to anyone else considering such violence on our city streets. I commend our NYPD investigators, together with the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, for their work in this important case.”

Colon and Martinez face charges including murder, attempted murder and racketeering.