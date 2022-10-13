ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Coachella Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd Annual Impacto Business & Community Awards

By Bianca Ventura
 3 days ago
Hispanic leaders, organizations and businesses will be recognized at this year's 2nd Annual Impacto Business and Community Awards.

The sold out event is hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Organizations including Pueblo Unido CDC will receive the Community Advocate Award for their work with farm working families.

Civil Rights Activist, Dolores Huerta will also be honored with the Impacto Award.

The Greater Coachella Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce shared the following on their Facebook page regarding Huerta's award, "Our IMPACTO! Award honoree Dolores Huerta is unable to join us next week but will still be honored. She is healthy and traveling the country continuing her farmworker advocacy and empowering the people. We love this incredible fierce warrior and will continue to support her and the Dolores Huerta Foundation mission."

In the sports arena, Rosie Casals, US Open Doubles Champion will receive the Pionera Award.

Coach Joel Diaz, world champion boxing trainer from Indio, will receive tonight's Community Hero award.

Artist and muralist Michael Angelo Hernandez will receive the Kahlo-Rivera Award for his creative contributions to the valley.

Palm Springs, CA
