Lena Booker
3d ago
if he is being charged as an adult, then release his name.
WAFF
Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County
The crash occurred just outside of the Safari Sports Lounge in Huntsville. A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson says that the department is searching for a white SUV.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer’s trial to begin: Alabama man faces possible execution in 3 murders
A Marshall County circuit judge this morning will hear arguments on whether a man accused of killing three people four years ago should receive the death penalty as his capital murder trial begins. Jury selection is expected to follow in the case of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 55, charged with capital...
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
WAFF
Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County. One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017. Jesse...
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
WAAY-TV
Man charged with murder, released on bond after shooting on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
A man has been charged with murder after police allege he fatally shot someone after a verbal dispute. Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Kyle David Mackey. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Pulaski Pike. The case remains under investigation. Mayes was booked...
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
WAFF
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
WAFF
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.
WAFF
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
utv44.com
Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
Huntsville woman held on $1.5 million bond on drug trafficking charges
A Huntsville woman is in the Madison County jail on drug trafficking charges. According to Huntsville police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested Brittney Simpson, 34. Investigators said they recovered a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl while executing a search warrant. She is being held...
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
