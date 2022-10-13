ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Braden Smith drops anchor again

Entering Week 6 of the NFL’s 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts had scored the fewest points in the league and Matt Ryan had been sacked as any times as any quarterback in the NFL. Did that ever change on Sunday. In attempt to find some offense, the Colts made...
AUBURN, AL
Police arrest suspect wearing Julio Jones’ sweatshirt

While Julio Jones now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former Alabama standout still maintains a home in Atlanta, where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Falcons. On Tuesday night, Atlanta police responded to a burglary at Jones’ residence in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
State NFL roundup: Tyreek Hill ringing up big stats

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making the rare game commonplace in the 2022 NFL season. In the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Hill caught 12 passes for 177 yards. The former West Alabama standout has three games with at least 10 receptions and...
NFL
Jalen Hurts conducts ‘Quarterback 101’ for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles used the formula that had allowed them to win their first five games of the 2022 NFL season in Game No. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night – the defense throttled the opposing offense in the first half while quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense exploded in the second quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II ready for prime time again

The Broncos’ offseason trade for quarterback Russell Wilson paired with the hiring of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the NFL team’s new head coach held the promise for an exciting season in Denver. As such, the Broncos were scheduled into four prime-time slots in the...
DENVER, CO
Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
CLEVELAND, OH
Birmingham, AL
