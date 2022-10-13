Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Stephen A. Smith: The Media Would Treat Tom Brady's Antics Differently If He Were Black
The ESPN commentator suggested that the Buccaneers quarterback was benefiting from a double standard after Brady cursed out his teammates on TV.
Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil
INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
Robbie Anderson isn’t the only Cardinals WR about to give Kyler Murray 2XP boost
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is about to get a 2XP boost, and it’s not from Call of Duty. The Arizona Cardinals are bringing in reinforcements. Looking to respawn after a 2-4 start, Kyler Murray is set up for the remainder of the season with some serious weapons to utilize.
NFL・
Yardbarker
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0