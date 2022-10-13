ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil

INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs

The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
