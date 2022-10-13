Read full article on original website
Cowboys Shut Down Tigers On HomecomingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By FireNick Summers - ExplorerAbilene, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene
The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween
It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
Big Country’s Cold War history: Lawn missile silo transformed, preserved for future generations
LAWN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just outside the City of Lawn, a relic of the cold war was nearly lost to time. Sitting as a landfill, the Lawn Atlas Missile Base (LAMB) was resurrected by the efforts of Larry Sanders. “There was a national museum for the Titan ICBM (Intercontinental ballistic missile), a national site for […]
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
New management shift at Abilene Animal Shelter, ALL KIND Animal Initiative set to take over in January 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted on October 13 to move forward with the partnership with ALL KIND Animal Initiative and the Abilene Animal Shelter. Starting January 1, 2023, ALL KIND Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter according to a Facebook post. Previously, the city was in […]
Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms
Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
Glidden Real Estate Group Wants You To Roll Up Your Sleeve for Hendrick Blood Center
Glidden Real Estate Group wants you to roll up your sleeve this Halloween and give the gift of life during a blood drive that will benefit Hendrick Regional Blood Center. If you've never donated blood before, this is your chance to do so and your gift could help save a life.
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans
I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
UPDATE: Several species of fish found dead in north Abilene – what’s the cause?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown. Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday. Update: The Texas Department of Parks […]
Atleast 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Friday morning. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Ridgemont Drive at around 11:43 p.m.
The Building That Holds a Ton of Abilene’s History Is Being Destroyed
The one building that holds and has seen nearly all of Abilene's history being made, is now set to be demolished due to the fire four years ago. The building is being torn down so that they can make the Downtown area in Abilene look more uniform. For as long...
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Halloween’s History and How We Decorate for It in the Big Country
Halloween or "All Hallows Eve" as it's been known and celebrated since the beginning of the 8th century started out as a total Christian holiday. As November 1st has always been known as "All Saints Day" in Latin and all European countries. However, in Ireland, Great Brittan, and the United States of America Halloween took on a little darker side.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail. According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022
What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
