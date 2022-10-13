ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The Gypsy's MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene

The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween

It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New management shift at Abilene Animal Shelter, ALL KIND Animal Initiative set to take over in January 2023

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted on October 13 to move forward with the partnership with ALL KIND Animal Initiative and the Abilene Animal Shelter. Starting January 1, 2023, ALL KIND Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter according to a Facebook post. Previously, the city was in […]
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms

Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans

I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas.

