ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Lung issues force Bills' Poyer to take long road to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Prevented from flying because of the aftereffects of a collapsed lung, Bills safety Jordan Poyer and the team came up with the next best alternative for him to get to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs. Driving. The team rented a luxury...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy