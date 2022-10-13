ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

By Dana Winklepleck
 3 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festiva l kicks off Friday.

The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents.

More people expected for this year’s Covered Bridge Festival

For more than 25 years, John Bennett has been a bender of metal.

“It just intrigues me to be able to take a piece of cold steel or copper or any kind of metal and turn it into something with life,” said Bennett.

In the past, he’s demonstrated at the Covered Bridge Festival and made money from his creations. But more importantly he said, people would see his work and hire him for a project.

“The Bridge Festival brought me a lot of business, a lot of business,” added Bennett.

According to Bennett, the Covered Bridge Festival helps the livelihood of many artists in Parke County.

“Local artists use it and a lot of local artists depend on it,” said John. “Parke County has some of the most talented artists there is, and I would appreciate if people would consider local talent.”

Bennett will be selling items at “Off the Square Artisans” in Rockville.

Also in Rockville, Tri Kappa sorority hopes you’ll consider them for a bite to eat.

“Our big sellers are beans and cornbread. We also offer biscuits and gravy and a few different drinks,” said Tri Kappa President Michelle Fonner. “Each day can vary between 50 to a hundred pounds of beans cooked.”

According to Fonner, the sorority has been part of the festival since the festival began. The money they raise is donated to the community in the form of scholarships and other things.

“We appreciate all the visitors that come to the county to help us to give back.”

Historic Vincennes bridge getting facelift for safety reasons

Meanwhile, Jenn Kersey owns “Rusted Root Co.” on the square in Rockville. She designs all of the fragrances and pours all of the candles at her luxury wooden wick candle shop. Kersey said she and other small businesses also benefit from the festival because it brings in more than a million people and lots of potential shoppers to Parke County.

“So that is really an opportunity for those small businesses, if they’re prepared and ready for that, they can really do a great job of helping to maybe get them through some of the slower times, where people aren’t as frequently coming in,” said Kersey.

The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival runs from October 14-23. You can find more information here.

