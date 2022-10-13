Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KMBC.com
KC Current bound for the NWSL semifinals after thrilling playoff win
HOUSTON — The Kansas City Current have a playoff victory under their belt after a thrilling win over the Houston Dash. KC pulled off the win and are headed to the NWSL semifinals. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
KMBC.com
KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
KMBC.com
The KC Current will have to take out the top-seeded playoff team to keep its magical season going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City current began its quest for a championship over the weekend. That quest continues after a goal from Kate Del Fava broke a tie in stoppage time to give the Current a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash in their first playoff game.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Oct. 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here are the highlights from Friday's high school football games. Our Game of the Week featured Olathe North at Mill Valley.
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
KMBC.com
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
inkansascity.com
Lizzo Reminds Kansas Citians to Love Themselves Amid Stunning T-Mobile Center Performance
A full-blown street carnival invaded the Power and Light District on Friday night—one replete with all the trappings: a Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and other rides; plus carts peddling plenty of high- and empty-calorie treats and sweets. It was as if someone dumped a big scoop of SantaCaliGon Days on Grand Boulevard outside the T-Mobile Center.
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: Where are they now?
In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KMBC.com
A clear and chilly Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KMBC.com
Not as windy, mostly sunny Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a slight chance for a rain shower that won't last long Friday evening. Friday night football will be fine. The winds won't be as strong on Saturday. It will be sunny with a high closer to normal. The winds pick up a bit...
