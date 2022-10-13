ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day.  “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson

A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
LAWSON, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Looking Back: Where are they now?

In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A clear and chilly Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Not as windy, mostly sunny Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a slight chance for a rain shower that won't last long Friday evening. Friday night football will be fine. The winds won't be as strong on Saturday. It will be sunny with a high closer to normal. The winds pick up a bit...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy