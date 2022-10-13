Read full article on original website
Alan Barron
3d ago
wtf by the time we get this we will be in a depression! and cost of living is much higher than that! they just don't wanna show it
Lois Frankel: Social Security COLA Increase Will Benefit Seniors in Florida
Last week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., weighed in after the Social Security Administration announced that starting in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent, an average of more than $140 per month per beneficiary. This is the largest increase of Social Security benefits in 40 years. “Millions...
wdhn.com
Local social security recipient reacts to biggest increase in 40 years
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — Smitty Smith, is one of the one million social security recipients in the state of Alabama happy to hear she will have extra dollars on her monthly check starting in January of next year. “I think it’s wonderful because we got older people whose husband...
blackchronicle.com
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses throughout Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief below federal catastrophe protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted all the state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic climate occasion on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Florida Pandemic EBT payments start in October, here’s when to expect benefits
Florida Pandemic EBT payments are coming soon for eligible families.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
WSYX ABC6
Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
NBC Miami
Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?. No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.
WESH
FEMA gives $420 million in assistance to Florida residents after Hurricane Ian
In an update on Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they've given about $420 million in hurricane recovery assistance. The Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has also assisted in providing housing for approximately 1,256 households, according to FEMA. FEMA has disaster recovery centers open in several different counties and more...
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
