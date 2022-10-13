Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings, and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1
NEW YORK — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in triumph, and then spiked his bat in celebration — a raw, emotional moment destined for Philadelphia’s rich sports history. Hoskins then trotted around the bases in front of a rabid crowd of 45,538 fans already in a tizzy over the Phillies’ first home playoff game in 11 years. The whole thing felt like an out-of-body experience for the veteran slugger.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Bucs linebacker offers opinion on Steelers quarterbacks; Gerrit Cole, Clay Holmes keep Yankees alive
One of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives his opinions on the Mitch Trubisky versus Kenny Pickett debate. A Carolina Panthers player gets kicked off the sideline. We look at the next opponent for the Pittsburgh Penguins. And Gerrit Cole keeps the Yankees alive in the American League Divisional Series. All...
Stephen A. Smith: The Media Would Treat Tom Brady's Antics Differently If He Were Black
The ESPN commentator suggested that the Buccaneers quarterback was benefiting from a double standard after Brady cursed out his teammates on TV.
