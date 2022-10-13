ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings, and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1

NEW YORK — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with a popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in triumph, and then spiked his bat in celebration — a raw, emotional moment destined for Philadelphia’s rich sports history. Hoskins then trotted around the bases in front of a rabid crowd of 45,538 fans already in a tizzy over the Phillies’ first home playoff game in 11 years. The whole thing felt like an out-of-body experience for the veteran slugger.
