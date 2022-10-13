Read full article on original website
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
Pillsbury Mills Plant revamp moving forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Moving Pillsbury Forward held a tour and informational meeting for Springfield on Wednesday. The not-for-profit group has finished its environmental study and assessment of the Pillsbury Mills Plant property and says the results show that clearing out the property safely is possible. Their hope is to see the community thrive once it's finished.
Bus tour around Illinois celebrates Manufacturing Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is celebrating Manufacturing Month throughout October with a statewide bus tour. The bus tour made its way to Springfield on Friday and stopped at the Illinois Capitol Building. The bus went 2,100 miles visiting manufacturing facilities, colleges, and high schools across Illinois to highlight...
The Lincoln Library is making changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is making changes when it comes to holding books. They will no longer require you to have your full last name on the hold shelf. Now it will be the first three letters of your last name, the first two letters of...
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness to suicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a walk in Springfield over the weekend to bring awareness to suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held an Out of the Darkness walk on Saturday at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). People not only came out to join the fight...
5 juveniles admit to damaging bathroom at Shelby County park
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Five juveniles have admitted to damaging the bathrooms at Cowden City Park in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office began looking for the suspects after the bathrooms were vandalized sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Monday, Oct. 10. Officials say arrangements for restitution and...
Seal order lifted for some at Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has temporarily lifted the seal order for certain people at the Taylorville Kroger. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, was closed in July when the IEPA issued a seal order against the grocery store due to asbestos contamination.
Virginia, Illinois gets new police chief
VIRGINIA, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Virginia, Illinois is welcoming a new police chief. Our media partner WLDS says the city has hired Eric Shumate, former Chief of Police in Thomasboro. The city of Virginia has been without a police chief since April when Mayor Randy McClure terminated the Daniel W....
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
School nurse selling cookies for injured football player's family
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The community continues to support injured Pleasant Plains athlete Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. To help pay for medical expenses, New Berlin Elementary School's nurse will be hosting a cookie kit fundraiser. The kits are $30 each with a portion of proceeds going toward...
Balloon release in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Glenwood community on Friday honored a young girl who died from a gunshot wound. Destiny Kling, 11, died a year ago. The community held a balloon release in memory of Destiny at the Chatham Community Park Playground. Destiny was a firecracker. Se was she...
Two killed in crash in Sangamon County
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two drivers were killed after a two-vehicle collision on Illinois State Route 4 just south of Chatham late Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the drivers of each vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are a 17-year-old female...
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United State Senator. Illinois State Board...
New details, names released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has released the names of the two officers shot. Sergeant Timothy Wittmer and Officer Austin Bowman were shot around 12:30 a.m. on October 12. It happened during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut in Decatur. Police...
