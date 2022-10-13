Read full article on original website
KBI asks for help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
GRAY COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the Gray County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. Richard Salisbury is a white male and is described...
St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking
A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o’clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting
A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
St. Joseph woman accused of defrauding government out of COVID relief funds
A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment claims by using the...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Missouri voters will be required to have ID in hand to cast ballot in November
Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a ballot in the November 8th General Election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defends the change to require photo identification, saying it’s part of the effort to make Missouri elections accessible, secure, and credible. “Photo ID, government-issued photo ID,...
Councilmember says November vote is important for St. Joseph safety
St. Joseph city councilmembers are pushing for support of a half cent tax measure on the November 8th ballot. The tax measure is estimated to generate 5-point-5 million dollars in revenue to pay for increased police officer salaries. Councilmember-at-Large Kenton Randolph says the goal of the tax hike is to...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri's new voter ID law
COLE COUNTY —A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
Congressman Graves opposes plan to double IRS agents
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves opposes President Biden’s proposal to nearly double the number of IRS agents. Graves, a Republican, casts doubt on the wisdom of hiring 87,000 new agents at the Internal Revenue Service, pointing out the United States has a little more than 3,100 counties. “You do...
Mo. families still waiting for summer food benefits for low-income children
As food prices spiked over the summer and her children lost access to school-provided subsidized meals, Jennifer Sheils scrambled to feed her family. Summers, without the free breakfasts and lunches four of her children qualify for at school, are often challenging — but this one was particularly so. Inflated...
KDHE reports 17 additional COVID deaths since October 5
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
Missouri Western sees growth in freshman class
Missouri Western State University reports a 4% increase in new students on the St. Joseph campus. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy notes the university hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, but it finally is showing signs of growth after two very rough years. “It’s really a testimony to what Missouri...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
I-29 reopened after crews clean up mess from tanker accident
The Missouri Highway Patrol has reopened both lanes of I-29 in far northwestern Missouri after clearing hazardous material from the roadway. I-29 was closed from mile marker 99 to mile marker 107 due to a wreck involving a tanker truck carrying fuel. The truck overturned in a construction zone forcing the closure so crews could clean up the mess. The closure lasted just around four hours.
St. Joseph Central's Ava Gaddie, Ali Perry off to state golf for a third straight season
Qualifying for state golf almost feels routine at this point for St. Joseph Central senior Ava Gaddie and junior Ali Perry. The two have now qualified for state for a third straight season. It's getting through districts, they say, that doesn't feel quite as routine. "In my mind, districts is...
