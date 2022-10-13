ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

St. Joseph Post

KBI asks for help to locate man missing from SW Kansas

GRAY COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the Gray County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. Richard Salisbury is a white male and is described...
GRAY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man arrested after carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been arrested for forcing a couple out of their vehicle at gunpoint and stealing it. St. Joseph police say the two were approached by a man armed with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive Street just before nine o'clock Sunday night. He forced them out of the vehicle and fled.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting

A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week's shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Missouri's new voter ID law

COLE COUNTY —A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Congressman Graves opposes plan to double IRS agents

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves opposes President Biden's proposal to nearly double the number of IRS agents. Graves, a Republican, casts doubt on the wisdom of hiring 87,000 new agents at the Internal Revenue Service, pointing out the United States has a little more than 3,100 counties. "You do...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Western sees growth in freshman class

Missouri Western State University reports a 4% increase in new students on the St. Joseph campus. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy notes the university hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels, but it finally is showing signs of growth after two very rough years. "It's really a testimony to what Missouri...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting "treasured lands" that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
COLORADO STATE
St. Joseph Post

I-29 reopened after crews clean up mess from tanker accident

The Missouri Highway Patrol has reopened both lanes of I-29 in far northwestern Missouri after clearing hazardous material from the roadway. I-29 was closed from mile marker 99 to mile marker 107 due to a wreck involving a tanker truck carrying fuel. The truck overturned in a construction zone forcing the closure so crews could clean up the mess. The closure lasted just around four hours.
MISSOURI STATE
