Read full article on original website
Related
SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash
GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
Fate of Christian boarding school on hold as hearings delayed
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
KDHE reports 17 additional COVID deaths since October 5
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
National Weather Service issues freeze warning for Monday night
Cloud-Clay-Riley-Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Ottawa-Dickinson-Geary-Morris-Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-Lyon-Osage-Franklin-Coffey-Anderson. Including the cities of Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Minneapolis, Bennington, Abilene, Herington, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Lyndon, Burlingame, Overbrook, Ottawa, Burlington, Lebo, and Garnett.
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0