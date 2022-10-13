Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed in Illinois Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 105. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on Illinois Route 105 near Illini Road in Macon County. The victim was identified as Clayton T....
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
The Lincoln Library is making changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is making changes when it comes to holding books. They will no longer require you to have your full last name on the hold shelf. Now it will be the first three letters of your last name, the first two letters of...
Journey and Toto coming to central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to central Illinois. Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Illinois in March 2023. Toto will be their special guest. “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have...
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
OSF Danville closes labor and delivery services
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center was the only major healthcare facility in Danville that had a labor and delivery service. With service ending, many expecting mothers in Danville will now have to travel around 40 miles to deliver their babies. "Pregnancy can be a little...
5 juveniles admit to damaging bathroom at Shelby County park
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Five juveniles have admitted to damaging the bathrooms at Cowden City Park in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office began looking for the suspects after the bathrooms were vandalized sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Monday, Oct. 10. Officials say arrangements for restitution and...
Elderly woman killed in US 150 crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash on US 150. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:23 p.m. on Sunday on US 150 at Jones Crossing in Danville. The victim was identified as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle. An autopsy...
New details, names released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has released the names of the two officers shot. Sergeant Timothy Wittmer and Officer Austin Bowman were shot around 12:30 a.m. on October 12. It happened during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut in Decatur. Police...
