Jerry Jones on his 80th birthday: 'You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th trip around the sun.

A guest on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, Jones spoke about how his 80th birthday differs from his 40th while offering advice for those that might be struggling with middle age.

"Believe it or not," Jones said this week on 105.3 The Fan. "I want to say it to everybody that's 40 years old. You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old. I'm a living testament to it."

Jones called his three-plus decades involved in football as "one long birthday," adding that he hopes everyone could be as "fortunate" as he's been.

When asked how he planned to celebrate his birthday, Jones said he received his present last Sunday when the Cowboys defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. But, Jones didn't deny hoping for yet another gift this weekend when his Cowboys travel to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

"If I can get that up there this weekend (in Philadelphia), that's what I want to do."