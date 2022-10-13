ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jerry Jones on his 80th birthday: 'You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old'

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmFzO_0iY8bRv000
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th trip around the sun.

A guest on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, Jones spoke about how his 80th birthday differs from his 40th while offering advice for those that might be struggling with middle age.

"Believe it or not," Jones said this week on 105.3 The Fan. "I want to say it to everybody that's 40 years old. You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old. I'm a living testament to it."

Jones called his three-plus decades involved in football as "one long birthday," adding that he hopes everyone could be as "fortunate" as he's been.

When asked how he planned to celebrate his birthday, Jones said he received his present last Sunday when the Cowboys defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. But, Jones didn't deny hoping for yet another gift this weekend when his Cowboys travel to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

"If I can get that up there this weekend (in Philadelphia), that's what I want to do."

Read this on the web

Comments / 11

Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson kicked off Carolina bench after heated exchange with coach

Anderson's outburst comes just days after the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, who the wideout played under in college while at Temple University. Earlier in the season, Anderson supported Rhule while the team struggled, saying, "he can't coach and play." However, despite their past, Anderson didn't seem too bothered by Rhule's firing after the fact.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
Yardbarker

LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson sarcastically retorts he 'regrets' joining rival league

Clearly, Dustin Johnson isn't having second thoughts about leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The long-time golf pro has made a pretty penny playing six events in Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league, and was crowned the tour's first individual champion on Monday. When asked about being such a big part of LIV Golf's inaugural season later in the week, DJ laid the sarcasm on thick.
GOLF
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle

Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy