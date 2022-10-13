Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Last week, economic data fed the market's volatility. Inflation remains red hot, so it doesn't look like the Federal Reserve will ease back on its aggressive push to cool the economy. This week, earnings season gains momentum. Investors will get to see how companies are navigating high costs and price-conscious consumers, while monitoring how the strong dollar is weighing on overseas business. You can follow live markets coverage here. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported Monday (more on that below). Here are some of the other big names set to report this week:
Dow soars 550 points in big relief rally as investors weigh key earnings reports
The Dow jumped over 500 points in Monday's session. Bank of America reported upbeat earnings, and investors are bracing for key tech results.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Goldman CEO David Solomon's Latest Remix Breaks Up the Bank's Struggling Consumer Finance Business
The reorganization plan calls for Goldman's four main divisions to be combined into three, according to people with knowledge of the plan. These people said trading and investment banking will form Goldman's largest and most important division from a revenue perspective. Its money-losing consumer finance operations will be split between...
Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern
Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1% to $19,457.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2% higher at $1,325.60. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading
Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
Asia-Pacific Markets Slip as Recession Fears Weigh
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.24% in early trade while the Topix lost 0.97%. The U.S. dollar continued to hover at...
