ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Reportedly 'Increasingly Anxious' She May Never Be Freed From Russian Prison

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhIPN_0iY8bFZW00

Brittney Griner is reportedly getting worried she may have to serve full prison term.

Credit: Joe Camporeale

View the original article to see embedded media.

Do you remember WNBA star Brittney Griner? This summer, Griner was caught in an international scandal after being seized with two cartridges of cannabis oil on Russian soil.

It started a war for Griner, who would spend the next weeks and months batting for her freedom in court. But amid an ongoing war and heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia, a path home has not been possible for Griner.

Although the fight for her release wages in (with very powerful people in her corner), Griner remains in captivity and is apparently getting worried she may not be freed at all before her 10-year sentence expires.

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Growing Increasingly Concerned About The Outlook Of Her Case

In a story by The New York Times , Griner's lawyer, Alexandr D. Boykov, detailed the status of her client and gave the latest update on how she's feeling after over six months in prison.

( via The New York Times ):

Brittney Griner, the American basketball star facing nine years in prison in Russia, is increasingly anxious about her chances of being freed in a prisoner swap and struggling emotionally, one of her lawyers has said.

Ms. Griner is allowed outside once a day, Mr. Boykov said, during which she walks for an hour in a small courtyard at a penal colony outside Moscow where she was detained after a Russian court convicted her on drug possession charges.

“She has not been in as good condition as I could sometimes find her in,” the lawyer, Alexandr D. Boykov, said in a recent interview. “She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Mr. Boykov said, adding that he had spoken to Ms. Griner on Tuesday. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”

It makes sense that hope is in short supply for Griner. From home, we can all see for ourselves how much support both the NBA and the U.S. government have been giving her through this process. From the confines of her cell, however, Brittney has no way of knowing the full scope of her release efforts.

If she can just hang in there and let the politics of this play out, it might not be too much longer before she's home. But now, it's more important than ever that we keep trying to bring her back.

Comments / 69

Rusty Walters
3d ago

Again...she did NOT have "cannibis" oil !!! She had HASHISH OIL !!! Far more serious crime of smuggling hashish oil into Russia !!!

Reply(4)
17
Georg Castanza
3d ago

do you want to know how she could do her time the easiest way? by accepting the fact that she has to be there. all this going home nonsense is killing her inside.

Reply
8
BOB
3d ago

THE SELF ADMITTED GUILTY AMERICAN HATING SELF ENTITLED VIOLENT IGNORANT ARROGANT SUPERSTAR DOPER ROLE MODEL IS EXACTLY WHERE SHE BELONGS!She has done it before internationally and domestically. She should be charged here when she returns in 8.5 years!

Reply
7
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Kremlin "not concerned about" Brittney Griner's release, Putin aide says

WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from prison in Russia is not a priority for the Kremlin, an aide to Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Sunday. The big picture: President Biden and U.S. officials have pushed for the release of Griner, whom a Russian court convicted on drug charges in August. U.S. officials maintain she's been wrongfully detained.
POLITICS
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
863
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy