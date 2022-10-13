Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
POLITICO
Pressley for president?
THE PRESSLEY PARTY — Is Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts' next Democratic presidential hopeful?. There hasn't been much chatter about it at home. But a story in D.C.-based publication The Hill places her among a group of “female progressive rising stars to watch in 2024” should President Joe Biden not seek reelection, or in future cycles. She joins some other familiar faces: fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
nbcboston.com
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Toys ‘R’ Us is back in Southern New England, here’s where
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck just ahead of the holiday season.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
huntnewsnu.com
What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race
With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
viatravelers.com
10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts
If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
Nearly 60 officers denied recertification by Mass. police licensing agency
Nearly 60 law enforcement personnel in Massachusetts were denied recertification through a police licensing commission, according to data presented Thursday morning at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission meeting. The names of 57 officers who have been denied recertification have not been released publicly, and the commission has...
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know
Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
NECN
Bank Scams Are Costing Victims Thousands of Dollars, And There's No Guarantee of a Refund
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came down hard on the payment network Zelle and the banks that own it in a report released by her office on October 3. She said reports of scams and frauds on Zelle are surging and banks have refused to refund customers for most of their losses.
Yes vs No on Massachusetts liquor license expansion ballot question 3
During the November election, you will be asked to vote on question 3 which deals with state liquor licenses.
