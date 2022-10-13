ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 3

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Pressley for president?

THE PRESSLEY PARTY — Is Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts' next Democratic presidential hopeful?. There hasn't been much chatter about it at home. But a story in D.C.-based publication The Hill places her among a group of “female progressive rising stars to watch in 2024” should President Joe Biden not seek reelection, or in future cycles. She joins some other familiar faces: fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race

With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
viatravelers.com

10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts

If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know

Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WIBX 950

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy